Windows Copilot Allows AI To Assist With Microsoft’s Key Software Features
Microsoft recently unveiled its Windows Copilot feature during its Build 2023 event, making Windows the first PC platform to provide centralized AI assistance for its customers. Along with first- and third-party plugins, Copilot is meant to help users focus on bringing ideas to life while collaborating with others across multiple devices.
Tech companies have been clamoring to bring AI to its technologies and devices in new and innovative ways since OpenAI's ChatGPT exploded onto the scene. Along with companies such as NVIDIA and Google, Microsoft has been leading the charge. The tech giant's upcoming Windows Copilot aims to utilize augmented AI capabilities and experiences to enhance the user experience, while elevating developer's ability to reach and innovate for shared customers. "We are bringing the Copilot to the biggest canvas of all, Windows," CEO Satya Nadella said at the company's Microsoft Build developer conference.
Once it launches, Windows Copilot will be easily seen via a button front and center on a user's taskbar. Once a user opens the application, the Windows Copilot sidebar stays consistent across all open apps, programs, and windows, making it available to act as a personal assistant. Microsoft touts the feature as being able to make every Windows user a power user.
For those that already love the flow of Windows, no need to worry. Things such as copy/paste, Snap Assist, Snipping Tool, and personalization will still be readily available, along with all the other features a user has become accustomed to using.
Windows Copilot is just what its name suggests, a personal assistant that can be called upon to do things like rewrite, summarize, or even explain content. Similar to Bing Chat, users will be able to ask Copilot questions that range from simple to complex. An example might be someone who thinks about a family member who lives in Europe and is curious as to what time it is there and then begins to ponder what it might take to take a trip there in the fall. By asking Windows Copilot a few quick questions, the person can easily plan a trip while booking flights and accommodations.
Developers will also have new ways to reach and innovate for shared customers with Microsoft. The company is welcoming developers to be a part of the process of growing Windows Copilot by continuing to develop and invest in Bing and ChatGPT plugins that will work seamlessly with the new feature.
Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's Marketing Chief for Consumer Products, stated during an interview with CNET that he hopes Google keeps restricting its chatbot technology to its Bard chatbot and not integrated with its other products like Gmail. Mehdi explained, "Customers have told us they're not a separate thing. They think it's all integrated. The ability to ask any question from where you are, to get search-like answers, that's a powerful thing for customers."
Windows Copilot is scheduled to be released in preview for Windows 11 in June of this year. Anyone who would like to stay up to date with the progress can signup for updates via the Microsoft website.