Windows Auto SR Is Coming To Intel Panther Lake For Better Gaming FPS
Microsoft also points out that by utilizing Auto SR, it was able to maintain roughly 29-30 FPS in Assassin's Creed: Shadows while scaling from Native 1600p Low settings all the way up to Ultra High settings with a 1050p internal resolution, upscaled to 1600p. The visual difference compared to Very Low would be fairly obvious even had Microsoft not highlighted it in the image below.
The most important feature of Auto SR is arguably its broad compatibility with DirectX 10 and newer games. While Microsoft demonstrates its strengths primarily with modern titles, Auto SR can be used to boost performance on old game engines that had no upscaling features at all. Consider, for example, the original release of Crysis.
If you wish to try out Auto SR for yourself on supported Copilot+ PC hardware, all you need to do now is download the Auto Super Resolution Package from the Microsoft Store.