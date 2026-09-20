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Windows Auto SR Is Coming To Intel Panther Lake For Better Gaming FPS

by Chris HarperSunday, September 20, 2026, 02:55 PM EDT
Auto SR upscaling to 1600p resolution and Ultra High Settings in AC Valhalla on an Intel Arc B390 GPU.
Auto SR upscaling to 1600p resolution and Ultra High Settings in AC Valhalla on an Intel Arc B390 GPU. Image: Microsoft
Microsoft is enabling its Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR) for Intel Core Ultra series 3 Panther Lake-based PCs. While Microsoft does have an official list of games that showcase the strengths of Auto SR, it is worth noting that the list is populated with games that already support superior upscaling technologies like Intel XeSS and AMD FSR. The same blog post emphasizes that those upscalers are preferred to use over Auto SR when they're available, so that contradiction is quizzical to say the least.

Microsoft also points out that by utilizing Auto SR, it was able to maintain roughly 29-30 FPS in Assassin's Creed: Shadows while scaling from Native 1600p Low settings all the way up to Ultra High settings with a 1050p internal resolution, upscaled to 1600p. The visual difference compared to Very Low would be fairly obvious even had Microsoft not highlighted it in the image below.

AutoSR enabling higher graphics settings at the same framerates.
[Click To Enlarge] AutoSR enabling higher graphics settings at the same framerates. Image: Microsoft
Besides advising Intel Panther Lake users that the AutoSR feature is now available for their hardware, the original Microsoft blog post mostly focuses on AutoSR's utility for raising graphics settings with the help of upscaling.

The most important feature of Auto SR is arguably its broad compatibility with DirectX 10 and newer games. While Microsoft demonstrates its strengths primarily with modern titles, Auto SR can be used to boost performance on old game engines that had no upscaling features at all. Consider, for example, the original release of Crysis

If you wish to try out Auto SR for yourself on supported Copilot+ PC hardware, all you need to do now is download the Auto Super Resolution Package from the Microsoft Store.
Tags:  Intel, windows 11, upscaling, panther lake, auto sr
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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