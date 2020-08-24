Start Me Up: Microsoft's Windows 95 Celebrates Its 25th Birthday





Exactly 25 years ago, Microsoft launched the revolutionary Windows 95 operating system. Though I am just a youngster, I still remember using Windows 95 to play Oregon Trail, draw in MS Paint, and surf the web. Nowadays, I know a little bit more about Windows 95, and I can dive into some of the history (and jokes) therein.



Releasing to retail on August 24, 1995, the iconic Windows 95 was a massive upgrade from Windows' previous versions. It included GUI updates, which are still used as a standard for Windows updates today, among other things. The Start menu, taskbar, and other desktop icons got their roots here and have been updated over time. Also, the classic startup sound for Windows started here too. Below, Microsoft put together a 25th anniversary blog post with a brief video which we have linked. The video goes over a quick history of Windows 95 and the blog links to a podcast with some of the developers who worked on the project. It is quite interesting if you are into that sort of thing.









Also set to the tune of Start Me Up was the Windows 95 commercial found below. It also showcases the enthusiasm Microsoft shared for Windows 95 (like the dancing did). This would be the OS that could do anything and go anywhere, and it was awesome.



