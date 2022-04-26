CATEGORIES
Windows 11 Has A Hidden God Mode With Advanced Settings, Here's How To Enable It

by Lane BabuderTuesday, April 26, 2022, 04:40 PM EDT
lightning windows 11 god mode hero
In its efforts to make Windows more user friendly and unify the look of various menus and control panels, Microsoft has simplified or even removed a plethora of options in its various versions of Windows. Enthusiasts and power users, however, have long known about a hidden God Mode, which can be enabled using a simple trick. And yes, God Mode, does work in Windows 11.

God Mode is essentially an one-stop-shop menu that's even more thorough than the classic "Control Panel," which incidentally you can still access by pressing Windows Key (WIN) + R and typing "control" into the run field. We're here to show you how to get God Mode in Windows 11, though, which is pretty straightforward...

Step 1: Create a folder
  • Right click on an empty space on your desktop (or in folder if you like)
  • Create a new folder
god mode create new folder
Windows 11 Create new Folder Interface

Step 2: Rename the folder
  • Right click on the new folder, choose More Options, and then click on Rename in the menu.
  • Set the folder name to the following for God Mode.
  • GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}
Step 3: Using God Mode
  • Double Click the Folder (which will change to a different icon) and have at it.
  • You'll be presented with a long panel that looks like this...
windows 11 godmode panel
Windows 11 God Mode Interface

That's really all you have to do to access God Mode. But there are a multitude of other similar tricks possible using similar methods. That string of letters and numbers inside of the brackets after "GodMode." is known as a CLSID. CLSIDs are references to specific settings of which many are available, including:
  • Bluetooth 
    • {28803F59-3A75-4058-995F-4EE5503B023C}
  • Mouse 
    • {6C8EEC18-8D75-41B2-A177-8831D59D2D50}
  • Network 
    • {F02C1A0D-BE21-4350-88B0-7367FC96EF3C}
  • Personalization 
    • {ED834ED6-4B5A-4bfe-8F11-A626DCB6A921}
  • Troubleshooting 
    • {C58C4893-3BE0-4B45-ABB5-A63E4B8C8651}
What you put in front of the CLSID does not matter, so long as it has no spaces and it ends with a period. For example, you could name your Troubleshooting one like this: 
Tribble.{C58C4893-3BE0-4B45-ABB5-A63E4B8C8651}
tribble troubleshooting panel
 And yes, you can pretty much put these high-powered folders anywhere. So, if you want a single destination with quick access to a multitude of menus to customize Windows 11, including God Mode, that's entirely possible.
