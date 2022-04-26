Windows 11 Has A Hidden God Mode With Advanced Settings, Here's How To Enable It
In its efforts to make Windows more user friendly and unify the look of various menus and control panels, Microsoft has simplified or even removed a plethora of options in its various versions of Windows. Enthusiasts and power users, however, have long known about a hidden God Mode, which can be enabled using a simple trick. And yes, God Mode, does work in Windows 11.
God Mode is essentially an one-stop-shop menu that's even more thorough than the classic "Control Panel," which incidentally you can still access by pressing Windows Key (WIN) + R and typing "control" into the run field. We're here to show you how to get God Mode in Windows 11, though, which is pretty straightforward...
Step 1: Create a folder
- Right click on an empty space on your desktop (or in folder if you like)
- Create a new folder
Windows 11 Create new Folder Interface
- Right click on the new folder, choose More Options, and then click on Rename in the menu.
- Set the folder name to the following for God Mode.
-
GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}
- Double Click the Folder (which will change to a different icon) and have at it.
- You'll be presented with a long panel that looks like this...
Windows 11 God Mode Interface
That's really all you have to do to access God Mode. But there are a multitude of other similar tricks possible using similar methods. That string of letters and numbers inside of the brackets after "GodMode." is known as a CLSID. CLSIDs are references to specific settings of which many are available, including:
-
Bluetooth
-
{28803F59-3A75-4058-995F-4EE5503B023C}
-
- Mouse
-
{6C8EEC18-8D75-41B2-A177-8831D59D2D50}
-
- Network
-
{F02C1A0D-BE21-4350-88B0-7367FC96EF3C}
-
- Personalization
-
{ED834ED6-4B5A-4bfe-8F11-A626DCB6A921}
-
- Troubleshooting
-
{C58C4893-3BE0-4B45-ABB5-A63E4B8C8651}
-
Tribble.{C58C4893-3BE0-4B45-ABB5-A63E4B8C8651}
And yes, you can pretty much put these high-powered folders anywhere. So, if you want a single destination with quick access to a multitude of menus to customize Windows 11, including God Mode, that's entirely possible.