Former Microsoft Engineer Says Disable These Windows 11 Features That Eat RAM





Michael Niehaus, former Microsoft Engineer, has outlined on his personal blog just how to clear up some of the RAM-eating gremlins in Windows 11. After looking at a fresh installation of Windows 11 you might notice those new extra icons. These include feature sets such as Widgets and a consumer version of Teams labeled as “Chat”. These admittedly useful little tools are also, unfortunately, the RAM-snack on which Windows 11 likes to munch.













What is this WebView2, you might ask? Well, it’s actually a neat concept similar to another project called Electron. The idea behind both of these is to provide a contained interface that actually runs web-based technology, relying primarily on the Chromium application system. To over-simplify, it basically is a Chrome web browser that runs a localized web app inside of its own container. The Electron team has done an in-depth write-up on the differences between the two projects and how they work.







