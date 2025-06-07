CATEGORIES
home News

Windows 11 Is Getting A Cool Trick That Could Boost Your Laptop's Battery Life

by Bruno FerreiraSaturday, June 07, 2025, 11:06 AM EDT
hero windows user detection power management news
Windows enthusiasts and mainstream users both have a pleasant bit of new technoiogy coming their way. A fresh new development build of Windows 11, available in the Insider channel, includes what Microsoft calls "User Interaction-Aware CPU Power Management", a feature with the potential to extend your laptop's battery life, maybe substantially so.

Right now, Windows doesn't do a whole lot with the detection of user activity. If it goes a while without user input, It'll turn off the screen (or post up a screensaver, if you're old-school), and eventually put the machine to sleep. Whatever power profile you had selected is what stays on, no matter what. That's now set to change with Preview Build 26200.5603 (KB5058488), which is packing a much-improved power management system.

power and battery settings in windows

Microsoft claims the updated power handling will automatically switch the CPU down to a lower-power state, once it detects the user is away. The specific wording on its blog post seems to indicate that this feature works separately from whichever power plan you have selected, and that it'll be seamless with no noticeable hitches when switching between low-power and normal states. To be clear, this is not the same as just downclocking the CPU; it'll apparently use traditional CPU C-States. More specifically, Microsoft says it'll employ manufacturer-provided Processor Power Management aka PPM. Of course, having said that, no laptop manufacturer ever got those wrong.

It's a safe enough bet that this feature will arrive in the upcoming Windows 25H2, given that it's now enabled by default in the aforementioned preview build. If you want to try this out for yourself, you can join the Windows Insider program here.
Tags:  Laptops, Battery Life, windows 11
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment