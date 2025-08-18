CATEGORIES
home News

Windows 11 Dark Mode Is Getting A Key Upgrade And It's About Time

by Victor AwogbemilaMonday, August 18, 2025, 11:29 AM EDT
Windows 11 Dark Mode.
If you are a fan of Windows dark mode because of its low-light that reduces eye strain, you'll be excited by the fact that Microsoft is testing an expanded dark mode experience that sees it added to operating system dialog notifications. This means that notification popups like Copying, Access denied, and Delete Multiple Items will soon get a dark mode UI.

This feature was observed by Windows Insiders who tested Windows 11 build 26100.5061 (support for Windows 10 will end by October), which was released on August 14. However, it is worth noting that the feature is not yet available for all testers because the code is hidden within the OS files..

body2 x tweet dark mode windows dialog operations

Advanced testers who regularly scan OS files for new code were able to identify these features and enable them with some sort of special tools. Some pro testers even recommended a tool dubbed ViVeTool for those who are willing to test out the feature. However, they also warned that users should exercise caution while using the tool.

In 2016, Microsoft launched its dark mode Feature for Windows; however, several parts of Windows remained in light mode even after users had chosen a dark mode for Windows and apps. This means that the dark mode feature is unlikely to be available across every part of the Windows OS, even after this feature is released to the public.Testers have pointed out that some UI elements, like buttons, will not be available in dark mode.

body dark mode windows dialog operations

While some users have expressed excitement about the new feature, others have complained that Microsoft has taken too long to roll out a consistent dark mode experience across every part of Windows. For example, one user said, “It is baffling that Microsoft is annom205 still not able to create a modern, fluent and consistent UI. How on earth can Huawei develop Harmony OS in just a few years that blows Windows out of the water on all these fronts?”

Like Apple's macOS which has a consistent dark mode feature across every part of the OS, we hope that Microsoft listens to users' feedback and implements dark mode across every app, window, and element on the OS. In the meantime, we can look forward to the upcoming dark mode for file operation dialogs even though it’s only an incremental step forward.
Tags:  Microsoft, Windows, (nasdaq:msft), windows-insider, dark-mode
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment