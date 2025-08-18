Windows 11 Dark Mode Is Getting A Key Upgrade And It's About Time
This feature was observed by Windows Insiders who tested Windows 11 build 26100.5061 (support for Windows 10 will end by October), which was released on August 14. However, it is worth noting that the feature is not yet available for all testers because the code is hidden within the OS files..
Advanced testers who regularly scan OS files for new code were able to identify these features and enable them with some sort of special tools. Some pro testers even recommended a tool dubbed ViVeTool for those who are willing to test out the feature. However, they also warned that users should exercise caution while using the tool.
In 2016, Microsoft launched its dark mode Feature for Windows; however, several parts of Windows remained in light mode even after users had chosen a dark mode for Windows and apps. This means that the dark mode feature is unlikely to be available across every part of the Windows OS, even after this feature is released to the public.Testers have pointed out that some UI elements, like buttons, will not be available in dark mode.
While some users have expressed excitement about the new feature, others have complained that Microsoft has taken too long to roll out a consistent dark mode experience across every part of Windows. For example, one user said, “It is baffling that Microsoft is annom205 still not able to create a modern, fluent and consistent UI. How on earth can Huawei develop Harmony OS in just a few years that blows Windows out of the water on all these fronts?”
Like Apple's macOS which has a consistent dark mode feature across every part of the OS, we hope that Microsoft listens to users' feedback and implements dark mode across every app, window, and element on the OS. In the meantime, we can look forward to the upcoming dark mode for file operation dialogs even though it’s only an incremental step forward.