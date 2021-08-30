Windows Update Can Now Tell Windows 10 Users If They Can Leap To Windows 11





There has been quite a bit of confusion surrounding supported systems and hardware in the migration from Windows 10 to Windows 11. Microsoft is partly to blame for this confusion, given its changing stance on supported processors . However, it also stated that a workaround would allow Windows 11 to install on unsupported processors but would miss out on Windows Updates

Microsoft already has its PC Health Check Tool, which is available as a separate download that will show if your current system is ready to make the jump to Windows 11. And if your hardware isn't up to the task, it will tell you what must change to bring it into compliance.

Microsoft's PC Health Check Tool for Windows 11

However, the latest Windows 10 Release Preview build makes that process even more accessible and doesn't require the use of the PC Health Check Tool. Windows Latest just posted a screenshot of a new sidebar in Windows Update for Windows 10, which informs the user if their system is compatible with Windows 11. On this particular system, the message indicates, "This PC can run Windows 11" and that it meets the minimum requirements.

It also provides a link to required specifications for Windows 11, along with a link to found out more about the operating system. We're assuming that if a system is incompatible in its current state, more information would be presented to show any shortfalls.

Windows Update in the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview displays Windows 11 eligibility

The Windows Update integration is excellent because it doesn't require users to download anything additional to check their eligibility. It also provides vital discoverability for those that otherwise wouldn't have even thought about upgrading to Windows 11.

As of today, these are the current minimum hardware specifications to support Windows 11:

Processor : 64-bit capable 1GHz processor (dual-core or better)

: 64-bit capable 1GHz processor (dual-core or better) RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 64GB

: 64GB System firmware : UEFI, Secure Boot capable

: UEFI, Secure Boot capable TPM : Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 Graphics card : DirectX 12 compatible or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

: DirectX 12 compatible or later with WDDM 2.0 driver Display: High definition (720p) greater than 9 inches diagonally, 8 bits per color channel

8th generation Intel (and newer) and AMD Ryzen 2000 (and newer) are officially supported by Windows 11. In addition, Microsoft recently confirmed that a handful of 7th generation Intel processors -- Core X Series, Xeon W Series, Core i7-7820HQ -- are also supported.