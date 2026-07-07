New Windows 11 Cloud Recovery Restores PCs And Drivers Without A USB Drive









So what does it take to try it? Enrollment in the Insider program's Experimental channel, for starters. From there, when a PC fails to boot several times in a row, Windows automatically opens the recovery environment, and Cloud rebuild appears as an option under the Troubleshoot menu.





At this point getting online should be simple. A wired Ethernet connection works immediately with no setup, while Wi-Fi users can pick their WPA-2 Personal network and enter its password right from the recovery screen. There are a few notable gotchas, though. The PC's manufacturer must have baked a working network driver into the recovery environment, and a failure on that front throws error code 0x800704C6. The machine also needs to clear the usual Windows 11 hardware bar, and Microsoft says the most common stumbling block is a disabled TPM, which shows up as error code 0xc1900200.