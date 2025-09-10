Microsoft's Upcoming Windows 11 25H2 Battles Linux In Benchmark Showdown
Of course, a set of synthetic benchmarks doesn't tell the full story— there will always be some games and applications that you simply can't use without Windows, or won't work as well without it— but compared to Windows, it's clear that Ubuntu Linux is a far more lean and performant operating system. Phoronix's 41 CPU benchmark run showed Ubuntu 45.10 and Ubuntu 24.04.3 alike maintaining a healthy, consistent lead over Windows 11. For a time, was to be expected, but the fact that some benchmarks still ran ever-so-slightly better on Windows 11 24H2 over Windows 11 25H2 shows that Microsoft isn't particularly focused on performance optimization with it's latest updates.
Phoronix's writeup offers more detailed look at each individual benchmark run, but overall things aren't looking all that promising for Windows. Other Linux distributions, like the Arch Linux-based SteamOS, have even turned around superior gaming results on hardware like the Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go S, and even back in 2021, we could identify a clear rise in Linux adoption among PC gamers.