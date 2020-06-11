CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunThursday, June 11, 2020, 09:40 AM EDT

Windows 10 Version 1903 And Later May 'Forget' Your USB Printer After This Simple Operation

usb printer port

Microsoft has issued a support warning for users of Windows 10 version 1903 or later. The notice has to do with a missing USB printer port if the user disconnects a printer while the operating system is shut down. Microsoft says that if users connect a USB printer to version 1903 or later, shuts down Windows, and disconnects or shuts off the printer, Windows won't be able to see the USB printer port in the list of printer ports when Windows restarts. This means that Windows will be unable to complete any task, such as printing, that requires that port.

Microsoft lists a couple of potential causes for this issue. One is if the driver for the USB printer contains a Language Monitor, the OpenPortEx callback function of the Language Monitor would not be called. The result is that the user can't fulfill any operations that are dependent on the operation of the Language Monitor. Another potential cause is in the "Devices and Printers" control panel when selecting [Print Server Properties] > [Port] tab, the port for the USB printer (i.e. "USB001") would not appear in the list of printer ports. Since the port doesn't appear in the list, the user would be unable to perform operations that require the port.

Resolving the issue comes down to simply connecting a powered-on USB printer before starting Windows. This issue impacts:

  • Windows 10, version 1903, all editions
  • Windows 10, version 1909, all editions
  • Windows 10, version 2004, all editions

The software giant is currently working on a fix for the issue that will be released in a future version of the operating system. As of this week, Microsoft has made changes to allow more users to seek out the Windows 10 May 2020 Update manually. 



Tags:  Microsoft, USB, Windows 10, (nasdaq:msft)
Via:  Microsoft
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms