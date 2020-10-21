Windows 10 October 2020 Update Now Available To Install With Refreshed Start Menu And More





Microsoft Windows 10 users are finally receiving the October 2020 Update, and it brings some UI freshening and new features. The Windows 10 Start Menu is finally getting a new look with updated icons and transparent logos. Microsoft Edge is also getting some new features to streamline usage across the Windows experience.





Another nifty feature is also in Settings, where you can now adjust your monitor refresh rate. By going into Settings > System > Display > Advanced Display Settings, you can directly change the refresh rate. As Microsoft writes, “A higher refresh rate allows for smoother motion of visuals, and depending on what kind of display or monitor you have, you may be able to really crank it up—makes for a great gaming experience.” It seems they are slowly trying to move away from the Control Panel to make adjusting settings easier.



