Microsoft Is Ready To Force Laggard Windows 10 Version 1903 Users To Newer Builds
As Windows updates from Microsoft roll out, older versions begin to drop off and out of support. The Windows 10 Spring 2019 Update has been kicking around for over 19 months, and it is time to go. Now, to help Windows 10 version 1903 to the grave, Microsoft has been pushing automatic updates to get those devices to the Windows 10 Spring 2020 Update.
Updating devices is an important part of keeping people and computers secure, and Microsoft wants to make sure that the Windows ecosystem is healthy. Now, Windows 10 version 1903 has reached its end-of-life, and it will need to be updated. Back in June of this year, Microsoft began forcefully updating PCs from version 1903 without warning, and that is going to continue, according to a Microsoft release information post:
All editions of Windows 10, version 1903 and Windows Server, version 1903 have reached end of service. To continue receiving security and quality updates, Microsoft recommends that you update to the latest version of Windows 10 or Windows Server as soon as possible.To accomplish the Herculean task of updating all Windows PCs, Microsoft will be using machine learning to select PCs and automatically roll out updates to them. This effort, as they claim above, is “critical to device security and ecosystem health.”
For Windows 10 devices that are at, or within several months of reaching end of service, Windows Update will automatically initiate a feature update (with users having the ability to choose a convenient time); keeping those devices supported and receiving the monthly updates that are critical to device security and ecosystem health.
If you are still sitting on Windows 10 version 1903, perhaps it is time to update before your hand is forced in the coming weeks. Microsoft likely wants to push a Spring 2021 update, and we are only a few months out from when it could happen, so Windows 10 version 1903 will need to hit the road. Moreover, you want to make sure your devices are secure as can be because it is important for the 'health of the ecosystem.'