Bethesda Giveaway: Win A Starfield Radeon RX 7900 XTX And Ryzen 7 7800X3D





Bethesda has teamed up with AMD to give away some limited edition CPU and GPU hardware. Not by coincidence, the giveaway coincides with Starfield gaining support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR3) upscaling technology, which came by way of the game's most recent patch (versiion 1.9.67). Incidentally, the same patch also added support for Intel's XeSS technology.





The patch also addressed a few issues, including visual artifacts that can manifest when aiming with a weapon or while task swapping, some stability quirks, and a few other odds and ends. You can check out Bethesda's patch notes for the full list (it's a fairly short list). But what you really came here to read about is the giveaway, and we don't blame you!









"To celebrate #Starfield's latest update featuring #FSR 3, we're giving away one @AMD GPU + CPU bundle to a lucky winner. Follow and repost to enter - a winner will be chosen one week from today!," Bethesda's official Starfield account wrote on X/Twitter.

















That's a potent combination. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is AMD's flagship graphics card based on its latest-generation RDNA 3 architecture, while the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a formidable 8-core/16-thread gaming chip based on Zen 4 with a 4.2GHz base clock, 5GHz max boost clock, and a heaping 96MB of L3 cache.





You need an X/Twitter account to enter. Requirements also include following @StarfieldGame and reposting the above X/Twitter post. The fine print (PDF) also mentions adding "an image in accordance with the prompt on the giveaway post," so you'll probably want to include a picture of some sort too.





The giveway is live now and runs until Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 12:00pm ET. If you enter, good luck!

