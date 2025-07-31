CATEGORIES
Will GTA 6 Monetize Mods? Rockstar Job Listing Offers A Clue

by Alan VelascoThursday, July 31, 2025, 02:29 PM EDT
Rockstar Games continues to refine Grand Theft Auto VI after having delayed it to next year and dropping a new story trailer that sent the gaming world into a frenzy. Two new job openings on the company’s website gives a spotential glimpse into the plans it has for the game once it finally releases.

The two roles the company is looking to fill are for a senior product manager and an associate compliance manager, which are both part of its creator platform team. This team is responsible for ensuring that its games allow players to enjoy content made by other users who “develop their own game modes and other modifications.”

The senior product manager specifically has duties that include “monetization, experience discovery, matchmaking, social, customer experience, and viewership.” Alongside a focus “on emerging trends in UGC, gaming, technology that can be applied to ongoing strategy.” This may mean Rockstar wants to cash in on what is likely to be a new version of Grand Theft Auto Online that will coincide with the release of GTA 6.

It makes sense that Rockstar is looking to add personnel to its creator platform team. GTA Online has been a seemingly never-ending cash cow for the company, and it will want to replicate that success with its next installment in the GTA franchise. A good strategy for that is creating a framework that allows players to make and sell content, with the company taking a cut from every transaction.

That won't be an easy task, though. Other than getting the game across the finish line, the other massive challenge facing Rockstar will be convincing users who have spent a significant amount of time and money in GTA Online to move to something new, and potentially having to leave behind everything they built up over the years. But we're just speculating here. Time will tell what the actual endgame is.
