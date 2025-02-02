CATEGORIES
Wi-Fi 7 Router Deals Blast Copious Bandwidth In Your Home Starting At $99

by Zak KillianSunday, February 02, 2025, 11:00 AM EDT
If you're still cranking along on an ancient 802.11n Wi-Fi access point, you don't know what you're missing out on. Modern Wi-Fi offers drastically improved latency and bandwidth that can exceed 10 Gigabit Ethernet when used with compatible devices. It might be time to upgrade that old AP, and if you're on the same page, well, we've got some deals for you.

Up top there is a picture of the Netgear Orbi 770. This is a powerhouse for anyone looking to blanket their home in ultra-fast, rock-solid Wi-Fi 7. This tri-band mesh system isn't just about eliminating dead zones—it's about pushing your wireless speeds to the extreme. With up to 11Gbps of throughput, it ensures that even the most bandwidth-hungry households, packed with 8K streaming, gaming, and smart home devices, stay connected without a hitch. Each unit includes a 10GbE WAN port, making it an excellent companion for multi-gig fiber internet.

Netgear Orbi 770 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Mesh System: $499.99 at Amazon (23% off)

Beyond raw speed, the Orbi 770 packs quad-core processing and Netgear's patented backhaul technology, which dedicates one band exclusively to inter-node communication for stable, full-speed performance. The system also supports 2.5G Ethernet, meaning you can wire up high-priority devices while still taking advantage of cutting-edge wireless performance. If you're tired of buffering and inconsistent speeds, this is a top-tier option to future-proof your home network. You can pick up a combo pack of an Orbi 770 router and for $499 at Amazon right now; that's 23% off the suggested retail price of $649.99.

Another option for a true next-gen Wi-Fi experience is the TP-Link Archer BE800. This quad-band Wi-Fi 7 home gateway boasts BE19000 speeds, ensuring lightning-fast connectivity for multiple devices whether you're streaming in 4K, gaming online, or running a smart home. With two 10-Gigabit Ethernet WAN/LAN ports and an additional four 2.5GbE ports, it's ready to handle high-speed internet plans and wired backhaul setups with ease.

TP-Link Archer BE8000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router: $399.99 at Amazon (33% off!)

The Archer BE800 also brings some premium extras, like a customizable LED display on the front panel and robust security features through HomeShield, TP-Link's built-in network protection suite. Its eight high-performance antennas ensure wide coverage, and AI-driven optimization helps reduce interference for consistently strong connections. If you're looking for an advanced router with flagship speeds but don't need a full mesh system, this one is a serious contender at $399.99 right now—a full 33% off the $599.99 list price.

ASUS RT-BE92U Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router: $219.99 at Amazon (12% off!)

Alternatively, if you just want to get up to Wi-Fi 7 speeds without smashing the old piggy bank, you can grab the ASUS RT-BE92U Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 router. This model is a true Wi-Fi 7 device, with support for the new 6 GHz bands and 320 Mhz channel support. This allows it to offer wireless transfer rates up to 9.7 Gbps, and it has some nice convenience features too, like quad 2.5G WAN/LAN, a 10-Gigabit WAN/LAN port, and a USB 3.0 5-Gbps port for cellular WAN failover. It's available for $219.99 right now, down $30 from the $249.99 regular price.

Of course, we promised a $99 Wi-Fi 7 router in the headline, and it's real—but it doesn't come with some of the new Wi-Fi 7 features, like 320 MHz channels and 6 GHz band support. Still, for lightweight residential use, something like the TP-Link Archer BE230 might be just fine. Just make sure to keep the firmware updated!

TP-Link BE230 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router: $99.99 at Amazon (17% off)

