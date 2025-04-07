Samsung Talks Tariffs And It's Mostly Good News If You're TV Shopping

Samsung's TV lineup runs the gamut from entry level models under $500 (like this 65-inch model that's on sale for $379.99 at Amazon
), all the way to behemoths such as the $39,999.99 98-inch Neo QLED 8K QN990C
. 4K and beyond TVs are no longer just for film enthusiasts, with gamers taking a liking to the colors and size of many panels. Samsung TVs can often double as gaming monitors, with many models boasting game modes with high refresh rates and variable refresh rate (VRR) technology.
Samsung also makes gaming monitors, and is often at the edge of innovation such as this 3D OLED 4K panel
it recently revealed. Many U.S companies, such as Puget Systems
, have been transparent about how tariffs will affect its products and pricing going forward. Even the massive Nintendo has delayed its preorders for the newly announced Switch 2
in order to better analyze market conditions.
While it is a good thing that Samsung TVs may be less affected by tariffs
, the overall global market and macro economic conditions within the U.S may still make any price increase a heavy load on consumers. As global markets and ecosystems rush to address what the future may look like, only higher prices seem to be a certainty at this point. The question will ultimately be which companies will navigate these rough seas better and make it out the other side intact.