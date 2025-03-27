2025 Samsung 8K And 4K TVs Unveiled: Smarter AI And Bigger Beautiful Screens





Samsung has just announced a load of new Neo QLED 8K and 4K televisions, all of which promise improved visuals and sound, glare-free screens, plus the introduction of Samsung Vision AI. The latter is touted to enhance A/V processing, real-time translation based on your preferred subtitle language, "Click to Search," and even gesture control while wearing a Galaxy Watch . There are five new ranges this year consisting of the QN990F 8K, QN900F 8K, QN90F, QN80F, and QN70F 4K. Prices will range from $1,300 all the way up to an eye-watering $40,000.





Samsung is bringing it to the likes of Sony and LG this year with its largest ever portfolio of Neo QLED TVs . Neo QLED is similar to mini LED except tacked with Samsung's proprietary Quantum Matrix technology, which provides backlighting via thousands of tiny LEDs that support precise dimming zones, sharper contrast between lights and darks, and more accurate colors, among other things. Of note, there are minor cons to Neo QLEDs, such as slightly thicker proportions compared to other OLED panels, as well as narrower viewing angles, but it's possible that Samsung might've rectified some (if not all) of these shortcomings with its new models.





As the flagship of the group, the 98-inch QN990F 8K is impressive enough but will cost a pretty penny—how does $40,000 sound? Its brains is the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor capable of upscaling 4K, HD, and even SD content for 8K viewing. Also included is the Wireless One Connect Box that wirelessly streams content to the TV from connected devices like your cable, satellite box, or gaming console. The QN990F lineup also boasts Motion Xcelerator 240Hz processing and Dolby Atmos-compatible top-firing speakers.





Also within the 8K range, the Q900F 8K sports a metal chassis, a still very adequate 165Hz Motion Xcelerator, and more "affordable" entry pricing starting at $3,300 and topping out at $5,500. That said, these two 8K ranges are the largest announced by any manufacturer so far, which potential gives Samsung a nice leg up in consumer awareness.







Not to be outdone , the 4K models are well specced, featuring Quantum Matrix Mini LEDs for "stellar brightness and accurate color across every scene." The QN90F series have the NQ4 AI Gen3 processor and Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, whereas the QN80F and QN70F settle for the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor and Motion Xcelerator 144Hz.



