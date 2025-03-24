CATEGORIES
Samsung Unveils A 3D OLED 4K Monitor And More Next-Gen Gaming Displays

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, March 24, 2025, 10:50 AM EDT
If you thought 3D monitor technology was left behind a few years ago, Samsung has some news for you. Gaming monitors have been on the warpath with updated specs, with 4K and OLED being the main buzzwords the last several years. Now Samsung is looking to reintroduce 3D technology back into the fray, with some new cutting-edge displays. 

To that end, Samsung is releasing the Odyssey 3D (model G90XF), plus a few other non-3D gaming monitors. The Odyssey 3D G90XF comes in at 27 inches, and according to Samsung, you won't need 3D glasses for it to work—it's full of fancy tech such as eye-tracking and a lenticular lens to make the 3D magic happen without any special eye wear.

It also appears that Samsung will work with game developers to take advantage of this technology, with titles such as Nexon for The First Berserker: Khazan coming on March 28th. The Odyssey 3D will also be able to use AI to convert videos into 3D, along with more traditional monitor goodies. For example, it has a165Hz refresh rate, 4K resolution, and is an AMD FreeSync Premium display with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility as well.

Up to this point, 3D monitor technology has not been able to crack the mainstream gaming psyche in a substantial way, despite repeated efforts.. While the Odyssey 3D seems like a good take on the concept, the jury is still out as to its practical uses. Many of these emerging technologies are decidedly niche and, in some instances, almost a tech demo of what can be done. As cool as some of them are, they often fail to capture the mass market's attention. For example, Phillips even introduced a 3D 22-inch display over 15 years ago, so the idea has been around for a long time.

Samsung Odyssey G8 render on a blurred background.

This is why Samsung also has unveiled updates to its more traditional monitors, starting with the Odyssey OLED G8. It has very high pixel density on its available 27-inch model, with the option for bigger 32-inch variant also available. The 4K resolution is accompanied by a 240Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the QD-OLED panel employed on the G8 has DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification with a 250 nits brightness level. 

For those wanting to widen their perspectives, the Samsung Odyssey G9 G91F has a 49-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is a dual QHD display, and also has a 1000R curvature, making it perfect for sim racing enthusiasts. Other monitors such as the ViewFinity S8 are more straightforward, with its 4K 37-inch size. This is a monitor more targeted at everyday use, and not as much for gaming. 

These new monitors will be available from Samsung with preorders starting on Friday, March 28th. 
