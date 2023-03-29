CATEGORIES
home News

Why Musk, Woz And Other Tech Leaders Want To Halt AI Experiments For 6 Months

by Tim SweezyWednesday, March 29, 2023, 12:29 PM EDT
hero robot hand touching human hand
An open letter concerning the future of AI development has garnered the attention and signatures of some very powerful people. So far it has received the signatures of high-profile leaders in the tech industry, such as Elon Musk, Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak, Skype Co-founder Jaan Tallinn, and Pinterest Co-founder Evan Sharp.

With the ever-increasing popularity of AI-driven tools, such as those that use OpenAI's GPT, companies like Google and Microsoft are battling to stay ahead of one another in the race for AI dominance. With that in mind, over 1,000 people have already signed the open letter, that asks for a pause on giant AI experiments for the next six months. The letter, posted on the Future of Life Institute website, warns of potential risks and that the race to develop AI technology is dangerously out of control.

The Future of Life Institute was established in 2015, with the intent of steering transformative technology, such as AI, toward benefiting life and away from extreme large-scale risks, according to its website. On the website, it states, "The rapidly increasing power of these technologies implies that the changes of the next several decades, and their effect on the long-term future of life, are likely to be profound - and perilous."

openai image

A few of the questions concerning contemporary AI that the open letter poses are, "Should we let machines flood our information channels with propaganda and untruth? Should we automate away all the jobs, including the fulfilling ones? Should we develop nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete and replace us? Should we risk loss of control of our civilization?"

The letter insists the pause is necessary due to the fact that "recent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one — not even their creators — can understand, predict, or reliably control." However, if the pause cannot be enacted quickly, the letter says, "governments should step in and institute a moratorium."

The letter does state that the measures being asked for do not mean "a pause on AI development in general, merely a stepping back from the dangerous race to ever-larger unpredictable black-box models with emergent capabilities."

Anyone that would like to read, and possibly sign, the full open letter can do so on the Future of Life Institute's website.
Tags:  Elon Musk, AI, ml, chatgpt, future-of-life-institute
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment