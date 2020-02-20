CATEGORIES
by Brandon Hill
Thursday, February 20, 2020, 06:32 PM EDT

Here Are Fortnite Season 2's Hot Landing Spots: Apres Ski, Mount Kay And Lockie's Lighthouse

Fortnite chapter2s2
Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 just kicked off today, which means that there is fresh set of challenges to partake in. In order to get the most of your Battle Pass, you'll want to land at each of the following locations: Apres Ski, Mount Kay, and Lokie's Lighthouse.

First let's discuss Apres Ski. It's a ski lodge that would be the perfect place to stop if you've got ants in your pants, or simply want to hang out and partake in the 24-7 dance party taking place inside. It's located roughly southwest of Misty Meadows in the southern portion of the map.

fortnite season 2 map

The second location is Mount Kay, which should be familiar to you from previous Chapter 2 challenges. It is located east of Misty Meadows, and you should aim for the flag and stick the landing after you hop out of the dropship.

Finally, we have Lockie's Lighthouse, which is located in the northwest corner of the map. This location is hard to miss, given how tall the lighthouse is and its contrasting red and white coloring. All three locations are pointed out for you in the map embedded above (click to enlarge).

Of course, visiting all sites will require you to complete three separate matches, but they’re easy enough to locate and you'll be rewarded with some sweet XP in the process. Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 includes a lot of fun new stuff for veteran player including characters like Midas (compete with a golden hand), customizable Maya, the alarmingly creepy (and surprisingly buff) Meowscles, and Marvel's wisecracking hero Deadpool.





