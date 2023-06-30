Where To Buy NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 Starting At $299
It took a country minute, but there's finally a mainstream graphics card available at retail that's based on NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture, the GeForce RTX 4060 starting at $299. Technically you could call the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti a mainstream SKU as well. Fair enough, but as far as being the most affordable GeForce RTX 40 series product to date, the non-Ti model claims that distinction (for now).
Just as importantly, this gives NVIDIA a price-competitive product to go up against AMD's Radeon RX 7600, which carries a $269 MSRP (and sometimes goes for less).
Both cards are capable products for 1080p gaming and even 1440p in some titles. That said, the GeForce RTX 4060 is a little faster in most cases (not always) and has the advantage of tapping into NVIDIA's latest upscaling technology, DLSS 3 with frame generation, which is exclusive to Ada Lovelace.
For more in-depth analysis and a bunch of benchmarks to digest, be sure to check out our GeForce RTX 4060 review, which features the mildly overclocked ASUS Dual model, and also our MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming X review with a slightly higher overclock.
If you're ready to pull the trigger, there are several GeForce RTX 4060 cards available to buy, including ones at NVIDIA's starting MSRP. Note that these are all custom models, as NVIDIA is not offering a Founders Edition SKU. Here's a look...
- MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus 2X 8G OC: $299.99
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Windforce OC: $299.99
- PNY GeForce RTX 4060: $299.99
- ASUS GeForce RTX 4060: $299.99
- Gigabyte GeForce 4060 Gaming OC: $319.99
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Eagle OC: $309.99
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Aero OC (White): $329.99
- PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Triple-Fan: $339.99
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Aorus Elite: $349.99
- ASUS GeForce RTX 4060: $389.99
Stock is fluctuating so some of the SKUs above may show as being sold out. Keep checking though, as we've seen models go in and out of stock.
Also note that these are all Best Buy listings. You can find GeForce RTX 4060 cards in stock at Newegg and B&H Photo as well, and at some point we expect Amazon to have listings, too (there are none at the time of this writing).
If you're eyeing up one of the more expensive SKUs, bear in mind that you can find several GeForce RTX 4060 Ti models for $399.99 on Amazon, and even one that's on sale for $380.74. Here's a look at a few examples...
- PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Verto Dual: $380.74
- MSI GeForce RTX 4068 Ti Ventus 2X Black 8G OC: $399.00
- ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC: $399.99
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Eagle: $399.99
- Zotac GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Twin Edge: $399.99
You're still looking at 8GB of VRAM (a 16GB version is coming next month) linked to the same narrow 128-bit bus, but the Ti model nets more CUDA cores (4,352 versus 3,072), more ray tracing cores (32 versus 24), more Tensore cores (128 versus 96), more L2 cache (32MB versus 28MB), and more performance.