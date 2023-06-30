Where To Buy NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 Starting At $299

If you're ready to pull the trigger, there are several GeForce RTX 4060 cards available to buy, including ones at NVIDIA's starting MSRP. Note that these are all custom models, as NVIDIA is not offering a Founders Edition SKU. Here's a look...

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus 2X 8G OC: $299.99

$299.99 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Windforce OC: $299.99

$299.99 PNY GeForce RTX 4060: $299.99

$299.99 ASUS GeForce RTX 4060: $299.99

$299.99 Gigabyte GeForce 4060 Gaming OC: $319.99

$319.99 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Eagle OC: $309.99

$309.99 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Aero OC (White): $329.99

$329.99 PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Triple-Fan: $339.99

$339.99 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Aorus Elite: $349.99

$349.99 ASUS GeForce RTX 4060: $389.99

Stock is fluctuating so some of the SKUs above may show as being sold out. Keep checking though, as we've seen models go in and out of stock.







Also note that these are all Best Buy listings. You can find GeForce RTX 4060 cards in stock at Newegg and B&H Photo as well, and at some point we expect Amazon to have listings, too (there are none at the time of this writing).





If you're eyeing up one of the more expensive SKUs, bear in mind that you can find several GeForce RTX 4060 Ti models for $399.99 on Amazon, and even one that's on sale for $380.74. Here's a look at a few examples...