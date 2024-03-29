When Apple's iPad Pro With M3 Chip And OLED Display Will Finally Arrive
Apple is aiming to unveil some new iPads soon, with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman sharing that the company plans on releasing updated models as soon as early May, which would precede Apple's WWDC24 event. There are signs pointing to this timeline, with suppliers that work with Apple indicating that there is a ramp up in production lines. Gurman also has sources with knowledge of Apple’s plans that point towards a May launch as well.
The iPad lineup hasn’t seen any new models for 18 months, making it the longest Apple has let this product go without any updates. The iPad has been struggling as of late, with Gurman saying that Apple has seen a large decline in sales during the holiday period when the device is typically a popular gift. “Apple is betting that the new models, with faster chips and revamped accessories, can help spur a renaissance for the category,” says Gurman.
The iPad Pro appears to be poised to get a big display upgrade, moving to OLED to deliver an experience that befits the Pro moniker. Performance will also see a bump as it will be sporting an M3 chip, which is the newest version of Apple's custom silicon. Rounding out the package will be newer versions of the Magic Keyboard and Pencil, key accessories for the iPad Pro.
Meanwhile, prospective iPad Air buyers will be able to choose a model with a 12.9-inch screen, the first time the iPad Air will be available with this screen size. It will also see a new chip, most likely the M2 as the M3 is going into the iPad Pro. According to Gurman, Apple wants the iPad Air to be an option for buyers looking for a large display without having to bump up to the more expensive Pro model.
It's uncertain whether these display and internal upgrades will be enough to spur the sales Apple is hoping for. The iPads have been pretty good on performance and screens for some time now, and the real limitation appears to be iPadOS. However, it’s unlikely Apple would let macOS run on an iPad potentially cannibalizing MacBook sales.