This WhatsApp Call Forwarding Trick Allows Hackers To Hijack Your Account

Rather than trying to steal login information directly from account owners, the attackers are instead tricking users into setting up call forwarding. Cell service providers offer call forwarding that customers can set up by dialing the number they wish to receive forwarded calls preceded a Man Machine Interface (MMI) code. An attacker can use social engineering to convince victims to dial a phone number controlled by the attacker preceded by a call forwarding MMI code. For example, an attacker might convince a victim to dial **67* followed by a regular 10 digit phone number.Once the victim unwittingly sets up call forwarding, the attacker will attempt to log into the victim’s WhatsApp account and select the option to receive a phone call conveying a one-time password (OTP). The call from WhatsApp will then be forwarded to a phone number owned by the attacker, and the attacker can enter the OTP to gain access to the victim’s WhatsApp account. The attacker finalizes the account takeover by enabling two-factor authentication (2FA), locking the victim out of the account. WhatsApp users should set up 2FA now to protect their accounts and prevent bad actors from carrying out this kind of attack