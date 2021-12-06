What Exactly Is This Newly Discovered Cube-Shaped Object On The Moon?





Jones was quick to follow up his tweet with another explaining that he did not think the object was any type of obelisk or aliens, but was worth the effort for the rover to travel over and find out exactly what the object is. In the tweet, Jones shares another photo from the Chang'e-3 mission taken eight years ago showing large boulders on the Moon's surface as a potential explanation for the cube-shaped object.

Some believe, including NASA, the Moon was more than likely formed after a Mars-sized body collided with Earth and debris from that collision formed into what we now see in our night sky. As of right now, it is also the only other place humans have traveled to and set foot on outside of our own planet.





It is the Moon, in fact, that moderates Earth's wobble on its axis. This provides for the stable climate and tidal rhythm that has helped guide humans for thousands of years. So any new information that we receive from our helpful friend in space is worth noting.

The object in the picture shared by Andrew Jones is more than likely, as he indicated, simply a large rock formation on the moon's surface. Because the image is pixelated as much as it is, it may in fact not be nearly as cube-shaped as it appears in the photo. There have not been any updates since the release of the photo from the Chinese lunar rover that we could find. But rest assured that if anything notable about this arises, we will be sure to share it with you.





Top Image Source: Chinese National Space Agency

