The Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is Coming, Tips For Best Viewing





For those on the east of the United States, NASA offers up some viewing tips for best best visibility, noting that the partial eclipse begins shortly after 2am ET, and reaching its height around 4am ET. So you will need to put on a pot of coffee if you are not a night owl. The time will be a bit kinder to those on the West Coast with it beginning just after 11pm PT,, with the height occurring at 1am PT (so you still might want a cup of java). In the map above, darker areas are where the partial eclipse will be most visible.





In addition to timing, we advise finding a viewing spot that is clear of obstructions. Not everyone lives by an open field, but plan ahead so you're not rushing to find the perfect spot when the time comes. Getting away from cloud cover is ideal, if at all possible, as is being in more remote areas away from bright lights (you're likely to have a better view in the country versus within city limits, depending on where you live). A pair of binoculars could enhance the experience, and of course dress for the temperature (it can be chilly at night this time of year).







As also pointed out by NASA , "Partial lunar eclipses might not be as spectacular as total lunar eclipses - where the Moon is completely covered in Earth's shadow—but they occur more frequently. And that just means more opportunities to witness little changes in our solar system that sometimes occur right before our eyes."









So, don't worry if you happened to miss the total lunar eclipse in May of this year, or the upcoming partial eclipse because there will be many more opportunities to see one this century (just none longer than this one). And the next full lunar eclipse will occur between May 15th and 16th, 2022, followed by another one in November later in the year.