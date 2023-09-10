CATEGORIES
Weekend Tech Deals From Galaxy Buds To Dell Laptops And More Up To 48 Percent Off

by Paul LillySunday, September 10, 2023, 10:44 AM EDT
Dell Inspiron 16 laptop on a gray gradient background.
The weekend is wrapping up but not before we've had a chance to round up a bunch more deals (on top of the Samsung TV deals we posted yesterday), including dynamite deals on Galaxy Buds and laptops from the likes of ASUS, Dell, and others. We'll kick things off with the Dell Inspiron 16 5635 laptop pictured above, which is rocking some respectable AMD-based CPU and graphics hardware.

The Dell Inspiron 16 5635 is on sale for $879.99 at Amazon (save $120) right now. As the model name suggests, it's a 16-inch laptop, which is form factor that's been gaining traction as users look for something a tad bigger than the usual crop of 15.6-inch laptops while stopping short of jumping into the 17.3-inch category.

It's powered by a Ryzen 7 7730U processor, which is an 8-core/16-thread Zen 3-based chip clocked at up to 4.5GHz. The Zen 3 part wields 16MB of L3 cache and sports integrated Radeon graphics (Vega 8) clocked at up to 2,000MHz.

Other specs include 16GB of LPDDR4x memory, 1TB SSD, and Windows 11 Home.

ASUS TUF Dash 15 on a gray gradient background.

For you gamers out there, this ASUS TUF Dash 15 laptop is discounted to $1,089 (save $210.99), which is the lowest price it's been in three months and nearly matches its six-month low. Just as importantly, you get a lot of laptop for the money.

The TUF Dash 15 sports a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and a reasonably fast 144Hz refresh rate. It's powered by a Core i7-12560H Alder Lake CPU (10C/16T, up to 4.7GHz, 24MB L3 cache) and a mobile GeForce RTX 3060 GPU to help take advantage of that refresh rate.

Other key specs include 16GB of DDR5 memory, 512GB SSD, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, a MUX switch, and a sleek design that ASUS claims "meets military-grade MIL-STD standards."

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live inside a charging case on a gray gradient background.

Switching gears to earbuds, you can find Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live on sale for $87.99 (save $62). These are a few years old now but you still get some great features like active noise cancellation technology and IPX2 water resistance for less than $100.

These buds are driven by 12mm speakers tuned by AKG Harman. They feature an open design for listeners who lean into a more natural and spacious sound, according to Samsung. As for battery life, they're rated to deliver up to 8 hours of playtime with ANC turned off, and 29 hours if factoring in the charging case.

Here are some more deals of note...
