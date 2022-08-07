Don’t Miss These 7 Lucky Weekend Deals: Apple Watch, Fire TV Stick, Sony Buds And More





As summer draws to a close and we approach the back-to-school shopping season, a number of products have been going on sale. Products like headphones, smart watches, and smart TVs have all had their prices slashed. You can check out some of them below.First up is the. Pictured above, the Apple Watch is currently being offered with a discount of $50, which is a savings of 22%, bringing the price down to. It supports GPS, has a retina display, is swimproof, has an optical heart sensor, and of course works optimally with your iPhone for support of just about all of Apple's proprietary features and services, like messaging, and music, etc.Next we have a great way to consume media. Theis an excellent way to add smart TV features to your not-so-smart displays. You can also use it in a travel capacity, bringing it with you to hotels, etc., so you won't have to worry about logging into your accounts on the hotel's devices. As its name implies, the Fire Stick 4K also offers 4K Ultra HD output with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. It's only $39.99 after a 20% discount, down from $49.99.The next item in our list are some excellent Sony earbuds. Themay have a long name, but they also have a solid feature list. They offer noise cancelling, specifically they can automatically switch between superlative noise canceling or optimized ambient sound for listening without distractions. These buds also have an IPX4 rating making them great for working out. The headphones also have up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 20 hours with charging case. These are only, down $51.99 from their normal price of $199.99, a savings of 26%.As usual the deals do not stop there. Below we have a couple of additional excellent discounts you can take advantage of today.