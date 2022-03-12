Fantastic Weekend Amazon Deals: Fire TVs, AirPods, Roombas And More Up To 40 Percent Off
A number of popular gadgets, from Amazon's Fire TVs to Apple's AirPods, are heavily discounted this weekend, so we've pulled together some of the hottest deals for anyone looking to upgrade their gear.
Let's kick off with a 55" TV in the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series (pictured above). With HDR and Dolby Digital Plus support, in addition to a 4K Ultra HD resolution panel this affordable TV offers some top-notch features. On top of that, the device has built-in Amazon Fire functionality, which gives users access to just about all the streaming services out there. It even has Bluetooth support to link input and wireless audio devices. Currently, the TV is $369.99 on Amazon, which is a $190 discount from the normal $559.99
through Amazon, which is a massive discount.
$189.99 on Amazon at the moment.
