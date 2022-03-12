CATEGORIES
by Lane BabuderSaturday, March 12, 2022, 03:00 PM EDT

Fantastic Weekend Amazon Deals: Fire TVs, AirPods, Roombas And More Up To 40 Percent Off

A number of popular gadgets, from Amazon's Fire TVs to Apple's AirPods, are heavily discounted this weekend, so we've pulled together some of the hottest deals for anyone looking to upgrade their gear.

Let's kick off with a 55" TV in the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series (pictured above). With HDR and Dolby Digital Plus support, in addition to a 4K Ultra HD resolution panel this affordable TV offers some top-notch features. On top of that, the device has built-in Amazon Fire functionality, which gives users access to just about all the streaming services out there. It even has Bluetooth support to link input and wireless audio devices. Currently, the TV is $369.99 on Amazon, which is a $190 discount from the normal $559.99
If you hate house cleaning, why not invest in a robot to do at least some of the housework for you? With Alexa and Google Assistant functionality you can use the iRobot Roomba 692 to keep those feet kicked up, while the Roomba vacuums the room. At $179.00 that's a whole $120.99 off the original price of $299.99 through Amazon, which is a massive discount.
If your new robot vacuum is just a little too loud and you want to drown it out with some music, consider that problem solved because these Bluetooth Apple AirPod Pros are also heavily discounted this weekend. Apple's AiPods Pro are normally priced at $249, but with $59.01 slashed of their MSRP, you can grab a set for $189.99 on Amazon at the moment.

And the deals don't stop there. We've got even more posted below...
