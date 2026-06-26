NASA Webb Telescope Unlocks Millions Of Stars Hidden In Cigar Galaxy
Situated 12 million light-years away in the Ursa Major constellation, Messier 82 (M82), a.k.a. the Cigar Galaxy (due to its elongated shape) is a starburst galaxy. It is currently undergoing a temporary phase of extreme stellar birth, producing new stars at a rate 10 times faster than the Milky Way. Some believe that this heavy activity is the byproduct of an ancient galactic merger.
This freshly released composite image combines Hubble’s data with Webb’s infrared perspective, mapping out distinct structures in vibrant detail. Luminous blue granules represent the millions of newly resolved stars scattered across the distorted galactic disk. Because the gravitational pull of the past merger warped the system, the galaxy's disk is asymmetrical in shape, and thus has differing radii on either side.
Somewhat ironically, this spectacular productivity burst carries the seeds of M82's own demise. Because the galaxy is consuming its fuel at such an unsustainable rate, scientists estimate this hyperactive phase will be relatively short-lived, lasting only a few hundred million years. The winds driving the ionized gas and dust out into space will eventually deplete the galaxy of the raw materials required to sustain its stellar birthrate.