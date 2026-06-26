NASA Webb Telescope Unlocks Millions Of Stars Hidden In Cigar Galaxy





NASA’s hard-working James Webb Space Telescope has successfully pierced through interstellar dust to capture 16.5 million stars inside the Cigar Galaxy. Once again, thanks to its infrared instruments, the observatory has unlocked a stunning, detailed view of the galaxy that looks too stunning for words (we'll give you a few seconds to gawk at the photos on this page).



Situated 12 million light-years away in the Ursa Major constellation, Messier 82 (M82), a.k.a. the Cigar Galaxy (due to its elongated shape) is a starburst galaxy. It is currently undergoing a temporary phase of extreme stellar birth, producing new stars at a rate 10 times faster than the Milky Way. Some believe that this heavy activity is the byproduct of an ancient galactic merger.





While previous observations from the likes of Hubble et al provided valuable imagery, the sheer volume of thick dust cloaking M82’s central disk severely limited how much high-resolution detail could be captured. That is, of course, until Webb showed up and ran a 65-hour imaging survey using its Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam)





The Cigar Galaxy M82 (Hubble and Webb) (Credit: ESA/Webb)

This freshly released composite image combines Hubble’s data with Webb’s infrared perspective, mapping out distinct structures in vibrant detail. Luminous blue granules represent the millions of newly resolved stars scattered across the distorted galactic disk. Because the gravitational pull of the past merger warped the system, the galaxy's disk is asymmetrical in shape, and thus has differing radii on either side. This freshly released composite image combines Hubble’s data with Webb’s infrared perspective, mapping out distinct structures in vibrant detail. Luminous blue granules represent the millions of newly resolved stars scattered across the distorted galactic disk. Because the gravitational pull of the past merger warped the system, the galaxy's disk is asymmetrical in shape, and thus has differing radii on either side.









Somewhat ironically, this spectacular productivity burst carries the seeds of M82's own demise. Because the galaxy is consuming its fuel at such an unsustainable rate, scientists estimate this hyperactive phase will be Webb was also able to trace the massive, hourglass-shaped outflows blasting above and below the galactic plane. Driven by intense stellar winds and supernova explosions, these plumes feature a layered arrangement: yellow tendrils of ionized hydrogen gas flame closest to the disk, while orange clouds of tiny dust grains, known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, extend much further into the interstellar medium.Somewhat ironically, this spectacular productivity burst carries the seeds of M82's own demise. Because the galaxy is consuming its fuel at such an unsustainable rate, scientists estimate this hyperactive phase will be relatively short-lived , lasting only a few hundred million years. The winds driving the ionized gas and dust out into space will eventually deplete the galaxy of the raw materials required to sustain its stellar birthrate.



