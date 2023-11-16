CATEGORIES
home News

Forget Cats And Dogs, NASA's Webb Telescope Found A Planet Where It Rains Sand

by Aaron LeongThursday, November 16, 2023, 10:14 AM EDT
Planet with clouds made of sand.
European astronomers using data gleaned from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have found an exoplanet that not only has water vapor and sulfur dioxide in its atmosphere, but also silicate clouds that eventually falls as sand rain. Not so great if you left your car parked outside.

JWST has brought us many wonderous observations of objects from the farther reaches of the universe, as well as other celestial objects closer to Earth. Recently, data from an object discovered in 2017 caught the attention of a group of European astronomers based at the KU Leuven Institute of Astronomy in Belgium.

Located some 212 light-years away from us, WASP-107b—an exoplanet previously known for its "puffy" appearance—has been found to actually have sand as part of its cloud system, among other things. The team thinks that the sand cloud atmosphere forms the same way as water vapor-based clouds here on Earth. When sand rain droplets fall towards the surface, the planet's hot layers evaporate the droplets into silicate vapor, and then recondense into clouds to repeat the cycle. Yes, consider our minds blown. 

What's more, WASP-107b also contains sulfur dioxide (which is similar to the smell of rotten eggs or a struck match) and water vapor. While it's too early to tell how the water vapor factors into the overall atmospheric cycle versus sand, the significant presence of sulfur dioxide could indicate that there might be a water-sulfuric acid evaporative cycle occurring on WASP-107b.

The "puffy" exoplanet is called as such because of its low density. It is roughly the size of Jupiter with merely 12 percent of its mass. WASP-107b orbits its sun (that is slightly smaller and cooler than our own) once every 5.7 days and surface temperatures exceeding 900 degrees Fahrenheit. 

jameswebb

Even though its sun emits a smaller fraction of high-energy light protons, JWST's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) spectograph was able to read the photons as they penetrate deep into WASP-107b's low density atmosphere. In a release statement, Leen Decin, lead author of the research said, "The discovery of clouds of sand, water, and sulfur dioxide on this fluffy exoplanet … is a pivotal milestone. It reshapes our understanding of planetary formation and evolution, shedding new light on our own solar system."

Top image credit: LUCA School of Arts, Belgium/ Klaas Verpoest (visuals), Johan Van Looveren (typography). Science: Achrène Dyrek (CEA and Université Paris Cité, France), Michiel Min (SRON, the Netherlands), Leen Decin (KU Leuven, Belgium) / European MIRI EXO GTO team / ESA / NASA
Tags:  NASA, rain, exoplanet, james-webb-space-telescope
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment