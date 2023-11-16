Forget Cats And Dogs, NASA's Webb Telescope Found A Planet Where It Rains Sand





Even though its sun emits a smaller fraction of high-energy light protons, JWST's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) spectograph was able to read the photons as they penetrate deep into WASP-107b's low density atmosphere. In a release statement , Leen Decin, lead author of the research said, "The discovery of clouds of sand, water, and sulfur dioxide on this fluffy exoplanet … is a pivotal milestone. It reshapes our understanding of planetary formation and evolution, shedding new light on our own solar system."





Top image credit: LUCA School of Arts, Belgium/ Klaas Verpoest (visuals), Johan Van Looveren (typography). Science: Achrène Dyrek (CEA and Université Paris Cité, France), Michiel Min (SRON, the Netherlands), Leen Decin (KU Leuven, Belgium) / European MIRI EXO GTO team / ESA / NASA

