CATEGORIES
home News

Webb Telescope Discovers An Amazing Surprise Milky Way Galaxy Twin

by Tim SweezySaturday, November 11, 2023, 11:04 AM EDT
hero nasa barred spiral galaxy 2
Using data from NASA's Webb telescope, astronomers have detected a barred spiral galaxy in the early universe they say is a Milky Way twin. Surprisingly, the newly found galaxy, ceers-2112, is believed to have formed only 2 billion years after the Big Bang.

It was believed that it should take around 7 billion years for a galaxy such as the Milky Way to be well-ordered. So, imagine the surprise when an international team of astronomers led by Alexander de la Vega of the University of California discovered a barred spiral galaxy similar to the Milky Way just 2 billion years after the Big Bang.

"This galaxy, named ceers-2112, formed soon after the Big Bang," remarked de la Vega. "Finding ceers-2112 shows that galaxies in the early universe could be as ordered as the Milky Way. This is surprising because galaxies were much more chaotic in the early universe and very few had similar structures to the Milky Way."

nasa milky way galaxy
An artist's rendition of a top down view of the Milky Way galaxy, courtesy of NASA.

The team believes that the newly discovered galaxy may have come together in just 400 million years, with the disk of stars placed more than 12 billion years ago. The discovery marks the closest progenitor to the Milky Way discovered in the first 4 billion years of the universe. It will also cause astronomers and scientists to rethink both theories and observations of the past.

De la Vega added, "First, theoretical models of galaxy formation and evolution will need to account for some galaxies becoming stable enough to host bars very early in the universe's history. These models may need to adjust how much dark matter makes up galaxies in the early universe, as dark matter is believed to affect the rate at which bars form."

A second reason de la Vega mentioned involves ceers-2112 demonstrating structures like bars that can be detected when the universe was very young. He notes that this is important because galaxies in the distant past were much smaller than they are now, which makes finding them more difficult. However, the detection of ceers-112 should make discovering much easier.

The research paper on the discovery of ceers-2112 is published in the journal Nature. De la Vega attributed the success of the discovery to the power of the James Webb Space Telescope, and the expertise of the team.
Tags:  space, NASA, Galaxy, telescope, milky way
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment