Meta Quest Pro Event: How To Watch Live Today And What To Expect





Meta is set to unveil its highly anticipated Quest Pro virtual reality (VR) headset today. At 10am PT / 1pm ET the Meta Connect 2022 conference will kick off, and we are hoping the Meta Quest Pro will be one of the first product announcements, revealed early in the day, during the introductory keynote.





If you want to watch the Meta Connect stream live, you will be pleased to know that it is a free event and anyone can join in and watch. There are a number of ways to watch, and naturally, if you already have a Meta headset like the Quest 2, you can attend the event in the VR space. For others, there is simple streaming video via a conventional web page.





Watch on the web: Reality Labs Facebook page. This standard Facebook page will host a live-streamed video. Later you can visit the page to watch a recording of the conference. Meta hasn't provided a YouTube link for live-streaming or a recording of the event, but it is likely to appear in recorded form on the Meta or Meta Quest channels later.

Reality Labs Facebook page. This standard Facebook page will host a live-streamed video. Later you can visit the page to watch a recording of the conference. Meta hasn't provided a YouTube link for live-streaming or a recording of the event, but it is likely to appear in recorded form on the Meta or Meta Quest channels later. Watch in VR: Meta Quest 2 owners need to walk through a few steps to get ready for the Meta Connect 2022 conference in VR. Firstly, please make sure your headset is updated to the latest software, and do the same for the Meta Horizon Worlds app. Next, head over to the Oculus website, to register to attend the event via VR. Later today, you need to open up the Meta Horizon Worlds app and look for the Meta Connect program in the 'Events' menu.









During the keynote, CEO Mark Zuckerberg will "share updates on the VR developer ecosystem, our progress building toward the metaverse, and Project Cambria, our new high-end VR headset with mixed reality," according to the Meta blog. Remember, Project Cambria is the working codename for the Meta Quest Pro headset.















Over recent weeks / months, we have covered the mix of official teasing and unofficial leaks featuring the Meta Quest Pro head mounted display (HMD) system. Mr Zuckerberg officially teased the highly anticipated device a month ago, but the above linked leak (pictures of a device left behind in a hotel) was far more revealing.



