Watch SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch 53 Starlink Satellites And Stick A Tricky Sea Landing
Perhaps one of the few things that can distract Elon Musk from the Twitter drama is a launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying more Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. A two-stage Falcon 9 rocket loaded with 53 Starlink satellites launched earlier this morning from NASA's Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The launch was broadcasted live via SpaceX's YouTube channel. Today's launch marked the third mission for a Falcon 9 rocket in just five days. The two prior missions were on May 13 and May 14. Jessie Anderson stated during the live broadcast that this was landing number 121 for a SpaceX booster.
Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/2sNklBXGP8— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 18, 2022
The Falcon 9 rocket utilized today has four previous launches under its belt. Being capable of reusing rockets in the manner SpaceX has created is vital to one day reaching Mars in the eyes of founder and CEO Elon Musk.
Top Image Courtesy of SpaceX