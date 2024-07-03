Watch Modders Turn NVIDIA's Flagship GPU Into A GeForce RTX 4090 Super
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 is currently the top gaming GPU on the market, and will stay that ay until the inevitable GeForce RTX 50 series releases within the next year. Not satisfied with the moniker of current best, however, a group of modders at TecLab from Brazil have taken NVIDIA's current flagship GPU to the next level.
Jokingly referred to as a GeForce RTX 4090 Super (a SKU that doesn't actually exist), the Brazilian team replaced the 21Gbps of GDDR6X VRAM with 23.5Gbps VRAM modules. Courtesy of a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, the VRAM is also overlocked to 25.8Gpbs. The modders also found it necessary to modify the GPU further, by tweaking the BIOS and tuning various power settings.
How does this translate to performance? Very well actually, with a 13% increase in the Unigine Superposition Benchmark. Further performance is also possible, but diminishing returns also makes an appearance when overclocking. The RTX 4090 shows itself to be an impressive GPU however, capable of going even further than the stock product. It is logical to assume that NVIDIA limits some of its capabilities or VRAM potential, as cost and other usability factors can quickly occur, which would call into question the feasibility of releasing an actual GeForce RTX 4090 Super (or Ti or whatever).
To that end, while NVIDIA's RTX Super refresh did indeed release earlier this year with the likes of the GeFoorce RTX 4070 Super, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 4080 Super, a GeForce RTX 4090 was noticeably absent from the mix. Hence why modders took matters into their own hands. Take a look...
Interestingly enough, NVIDIA's next generation GeForce RTX 50 series is rumored to come packing the newest GDDR7 VRAM. This new memory standard should amp up performance even further compared to GDDR6X found in the RTX 40 series. With a whopping 28Gbps of bandwidth possible on gaming GPUs, it may create a new era of VRAM performance.
Such modification to GPUs should not be undertaken by the average enthusiast or consumer, to be sure. The modders at TecLab are experienced and willing to take the risk. It requires plenty of knowledge and know-how, plus the acceptance of risk with breakage and failures being real possibilities. The prodigious performance of the RTX 4090 when modified is a great indication of some of the fireworks we can expect when the new generation launches.
The RTX 50 series will pack the aforementioned VRAM improvements, together with the Blackwell architecture advancements that will be on tap. We anticipate that both gaming and productivity workloads will be reinforced tremendously with the new tech under the hood, especially with the flagship RTX 5090.
