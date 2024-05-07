GeForce RTX 5090 Rumor Shut Down By Leaker Who Says 5080 Will Launch First
With the launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super 40 series lineup squarely in the rear view earlier this year, gamers are now getting amped up for what's next. The upcoming NVIDIA RTX 50 series lineup is only a mirage currently, with a few murmurs as to its fate. There is speculation that the RTX 5080 may be the first to make an appearance, contrary to previous rumors.
In a response to previous rumors on X, known leaker kopite7kimi corrects a statement by TechPowerUp that the GeForce RTX 5090 is inbound first in 2024. He states "It's not true, the [GeForce] RTX 5080 is coming first." This is in contradiction to the rumors that the RTX 5090 would come in 2024, and the other GPUs in the lineup only after in 2025.
While not always the case, NVIDIA sometimes favors its high-end GPU in releases. For example, the GeForce RTX 4090 released in October of 2022, followed by the RTX 4080 in November of 2022. This allowed NIVIDA to impress consumers with the incredible performance gains embedded within the RTX 4090, dominating the previous flagship RTX 3090.
Incidentally, the RTX 3090 released September 24th of 2020, a week after the RTX 3080's September 17th release. If the RTX 5080 does release in 2024, with an eventual RTX 5090 release in 2025, the longer timeframe between these models may be unique.
The RTX 4080, priced at $1,199, failed to attract the same attention as the RTX 4090 due to its poorly perceived price-to-performance ratio. NVIDIA had to eventually change course and lower the RTX 4080 Super to $999, giving in to marketplace conditions that forced its hand.
It is possible that NVIDIA indeed wants to lead with the release of the RTX 5080. This will be quite the spectacle if it's priced at $999 and is also highly performative. This will also leave the higher-end silicon for a later date, which as of now continues to be in high demand for data center products and AI use cases.
The RTX 5080 should prove a capable product, with likely GDDR7 VRAM as part of its overall package. Performance equaling or surpassing the current RTX 4090 flagship will also be the cherry on top, if it can maintain that $999 pricing tier.
