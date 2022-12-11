Ford’s 2023 GT Mk VI Supercar Is An 800 HP $1.7M Winged Track Beast
The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV is a limited edition, 800 HP, last-of-its-kind halo car that only approved clients will be able to get their hands on. This track-only model will be built all by hand, and cost a cool $1.7 million.
The recently announced 2023 Ford GT Mk IV model gets its name from the 1967 Le Mans-winning GT Mk IV race car, which is the only American-made and American-operated car to ever win the Le Mans outright. This supercar will boast superior aerodynamics, extreme performance, and high-precision handling. In tribute to the original 1967 racing legend, only 67 are going to be produced, by hand.
The heart of this beast is a specially-engineered twin-turbo Ford EcoBoost engine. The high-powered engine is targeted to deliver more than 800 horsepower, at least an extra 140 HP over the regular GT's 660 HP. To make taming this beast a bit easier, it also includes Multimatic Adaptive Spool Valve (ASV) race suspension, a longer wheelbase, and a bespoke racing gearbox. As this car is a track-only version, it appears the race car is also equipped with a set of Michelin Pilot Sport racing slicks.
The distinctive aerodynamic profile makes the iconic body style of the Ford GT easily recognizable. Now, Ford has taken the body of the GT one step further with its new "Long Tail" race body, as it has evolved into a new carbon fiber body that is both "striking and functional". The Ford GT Mk IV has a large front splinter and a set of canards projecting from the front end. The back has a huge wing mounted in a fixed position.
As you look at the front of the GT, it is hard to miss that the typical headlights have been replaced with a more minimalistic approach, giving the illusion that they have been carved into the body of the car. The two channels that are normally found on the hood have been replaced with four overlapping vents, bringing an all-new look to the front of the Mk IV.
If you are wanting to try and get your hands on one of the 67 models being made, you are going to have to apply directly to Ford to be considered. Only approved clients will be allowed to purchase the supercar. Ford is planning on making selections in the first quarter of 2023, with delivery being made in the third quarter.