Ferrari’s New One-Off SP48 Unica Is So Gorgeous We Can't Stop Staring

Born from the mind of an anonymous owner and the Ferrari design team, the Ferrari SP48 Unica is a gorgeous work of art on wheels. This one-of-a-kind automobile was built through the Italian automaker's Special Projects program and we cannot take our eyes off of it.





Ferrari's SP48 Unica is an exquisite one-off Prancing Horse based on the F8 Tributo. Along with the taut lines and aggressive stance, the iridescent orange supercar also borrows the F8's twin-turbocharged V-8 engine and likely produces the same 710 hp and 568 ft-lbs of torque. Even with the similarities, the SP48 has enough tweaks to the sleek design to make it stand apart from the F8.





When set next to the Tributo, the custom Unica has a more angular, arrow-shaped body. In order to achieve its arrow-shaped front profile, the Unica mandated a complete rethink of areas such as the taillights and headlights, with the taillights being influenced by the Ferrari Roma.





The Ferrari Styling Centre designers and Maranello's engineers needed to completely redesign the front grille and engine air intakes. The magnificent redesign resulted in perfect 3D grilles that have the appearance of a solid shape carved to "create a sense of seamless continuity and dynamic fluidity."





The thermal-fluid-dynamic design of the SP48 Unica does not lose any of the F8's racing soul and mission for speed. It was honed and perfected to deliver an improved aerodynamic balance that slices off an additional overall 12% drag. Adding even more to the performance of the high-performance car are air intakes for cooling flow for the engine on the front bumper and beneath the rear spoiler, which is optimally designed to augment the amount of air that passes through.





Nothing about this awe-inspiring vehicle is lost when you move to its interior. The F8 Tributo's technical identity has been kept, as the detailed development work brings a perfect combination of color and trim that exemplifies the Unica's "sleek, sporty and aggressive personality." Black Alcantara is found on the seats and most of the cabin trim, and there are subtle bursts of iridescent orange fabric that match the exterior color.





This exotic sports car is one that would surely turn heads and make anyone driving it to feel as unique and bodacious as the car itself.