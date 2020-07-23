Corning's Latest Gorilla Glass Survives 6-Foot Drops And Shrugs Off Unsightly Scratches

The glass was developed after more than 90,000 consumers indicated that durability was one of the number one features they looked for in a device. Scratches are not just unsightly, but can also greatly impact a device’s usability. Interest in drop and scratch resistance has therefore supposedly doubled over the last seven years.





Nearly one-third of participants noted that a device that easily scratches can impact how they view a brand. This is an especially important improvement as Gorilla Glass is currently on more than 8 billion devices. Consumers in their tests indicated that they would be willing to pay more if a device was more durable.



Knoop Scratch Test

Corning has been working on foldable glass over the last few years. However, it does not appear that this particular glass will appear on foldable devices. Corning has previously remarked that their foldable glass is neither Willow nor Gorilla Glass.



