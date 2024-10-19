Digital Extremes' Warframe 1999 Demo Benchmarked: 14 GPUs Tested





Developer Digital Extremes describes the title's next major update, coming this Winter, as "the Future of Warframe." That's quite a statement given that the update diverges in both tone and themes from the rest of the game. Warframe is not a game that shies away from exploring experimental ideas , though, and Warframe 1999 is bringing elements to the game that players have been asking for since 2013, like, say, faces for the Warframes:





Warframe 1999 reimagines the familiar Warframes as individuals with faces and names.

That's why it's a big deal that Digital Extremes finally released a short demo for the new add-on. The demo, like the expansion itself, requires players to have completed most of the game's story, and it presents a snippet of gameplay with little in the way of story context, leaving experienced players salivating for more.





Warframe is primarily a third-person shooter, but it also has melee and "magic" combat, too.

Despite the divergence in setting, the actual systems in the demo itself are 100% core Warframe on-foot gameplay. Players take on the role of Arthur, an Englishman who shares both his looks and his move-set with one of the starter warframes, Excalibur. As Arthur, players head into an "exterminate" mission that takes place on a unique new map which seems like it could form the basis of a new open world area. Arthur wields an AK-52 rifle and Vesper 77 silenced pistol, as well as his Protokol longsword and, of course, his Excalibur warframe powers.





Arthur's "Radial Blind" power stuns most enemies nearby with a blinding flash of light.





That's exactly what we did: we played the entire ten-minute Warframe 1999 demo 45 separate times, tracking frametimes across every single run, to produce the chart above. Each GPU got three runs, and these results are the averages of all three. The game was running in full-screen 4K UHD with resolution upscaling set to "Quality," meaning DLSS for GeForce cards and FSR2.2 for everyone else; either way, this yields a render resolution of 2560×1440. In-game settings were set to the "High" preset.





Warframe has been well-known to favor AMD graphics for some time, and the chart here bears that out somewhat, as the Radeon RX 7700 XT pulls up alongside the GeForce RTX 3080. Of course, the mighty GeForce RTX 4080 dominates the chart thanks to its brute power, but everything here turns in a fundamentally playable performance with the possible exception of the Arc A580 and GeForce RTX 3060. Actually, the Arc cards do poorly here overall; we're not sure if this is down to a lack of driver optimizations or simply that Warframe is a bad match for Alchemist.





Melee combat is a huge part of Warframe, though more for some frames than others.

Players can earn Arthur's sword as a free skin for playing the demo.