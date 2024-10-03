AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Falls To All-Time Low Price Plus Score A Free $110 Game Bundle





When we posted our Radeon RX 7700 XT review last year, we noted that it's position withing the discrete graphics card landscape "is not as clear cut" as the Radeon RX 7800 XT at time, due to its pricing in relation to GPUs like the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and Radeon RX 6800 XT. Things have changed in the past year, and a new low price for the Radeon RX 7700 XT makes it a compelling option for mid-range gaming.





PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card for a discounted $349.99 on Amazon. That's a $50 discount over the current MSRP, and $100 less than AMD's launch MSRP for the Radeon RX 7700 XT as a whole. Equally notable is that the current discount sees the Radeon RX 7700 XT for less than ever before.













As an added bonus, AMD is offering a game bundle whereby it's gifting Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 ($59.99 value) and Unknown 9: Awakening ($49.99 value) with select CPU and GPU purchases, for which this qualifies (by our reading of AMD's promo terms ). That's a $110 bonus, though obviously the value proposition depends on whether you're interesting in either or both games.





The Radeon RX 7700 XT is built around a Navi 32 XL GPU based on AMD's RDNA 3.0 architecture . It features 54 compute units and 3,456 stream processors, to go along with 54 ray accelerators, 108 AI accelerators, and 12GB of GDDR6 memory (18Gbps) on a 192-bit bus for up to 1,995.3GB/s of memory bandwidth.













PowerColor's Fighter variant sports a factory overclock and a custom three-fan cooling solution. As it pertains to the former, it boasts a 2,226MHz game clock (up from AMD's 2,171MHz reference spec) and a 2,585MHz boost clock (up from AMD's 2,544MHz reference clock).





In contrast, the cheapest GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 8GB of VRAM we could find is this Galax card for $369.99. If looking at the 16GB models, the least expensive GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB card is an overclocked MSI Gaming model for $429.99 on Amazon. There's also a Zotac Gaming model listed for $429.99.





The Radeon RX 7700 XT is generally the faster card, and with the latest discount in play, it's cheaper to boot (and comes with a couple of free games, too).

