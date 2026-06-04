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Walmart Slashes $550 Off This Beastly Ryzen 7 9800X3D And Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming PC

by Paul LillyThursday, June 04, 2026, 11:28 AM EDT
Angled front and side renders of Skytech Gaming's Azure 3 Plus PC on a gray gradient background.
Gamers can't seem to catch a break. It wasn't all that long ago when the cryptocurrency mining craze deplete the market of mid-range and high-end GPUs. After that wave passed, tariffs wreaked havoc on PC part pricing, and now an AI-driven shortage of key components such as memory and storage is causing upheaval. What's a PC gamer in need of a new system to do? You could start by checking out this deal on an AMD gaming system at Walmart.

Skytech Gaming Azure 3 Plus Desktop Is $550.99 Off

The system on sale is a Skytech Gaming Azure 3 Plus desktop, now priced at $1,749 at Walmart (save $550.99). That gets you an AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card, which is somewhat rare but not unheard of in a prebuilt system at this price, but also a Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

We took a peek at Best Buy's inventory (because the retailer's site is the easiest to sort) the cheapest configuration with a Radeon RX 9070 XT is a $1,729.99 Skytech system with a Ryzen 7 7700X. From there, prices jump to around $1,800 and up. And for this particular CPU+GPU combo, you're generally looking at north of two grand.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is a strong CPU for gaming (see our review). Based on Zen 5, it's an 8-core/16-thread chip with a 4.7GHz base clock, up to a 5.2GHz boost clock, 8MB of L2 cache, and 96MB of second-generation L3 cache.


We also reviewed the Radeon RX 9070 XT, which is AMD's top GPU. It offers competitive overall performance, improved ray tracing (versus the last generation), and is roughly on par with a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti.

Other specs in this setup include 32GBof DDR5-6000 RAM with RGB lighting, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state drive (SSD), a 360mm all-in-one liquid cooler with ARGB fans, and onboard Wi-Fi connectivity.

One thing to note: we're not sure if the system looks like the one in the image above or not. Walmart's stock photos show a system with a GeForce card inside, which this obviously doesn't have, while Skytech Gaming's website show the above renders for its Azure 3 Plus. It's possible that Walmart has access to a special SKU that looks a little different, perhaps without the display on the side of the chassis.
Tags:  deals, ryzen 7 9800x3d, radeon rx 9070 xt, skytech gaming
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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