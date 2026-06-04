Walmart Slashes $550 Off This Beastly Ryzen 7 9800X3D And Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming PC





Gamers can't seem to catch a break. It wasn't all that long ago when the cryptocurrency mining craze deplete the market of mid-range and high-end GPUs. After that wave passed, tariffs wreaked havoc on PC part pricing, and now an AI-driven shortage of key components such as memory and storage is causing upheaval. What's a PC gamer in need of a new system to do? You could start by checking out this deal on an AMD gaming system at Walmart.

Skytech Gaming Azure 3 Plus Desktop Is $550.99 Off

Skytech Gaming Azure 3 Plus desktop, now priced at $1,749 at Walmart (save $550.99). That gets you an AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card, which is somewhat rare but not unheard of in a prebuilt system at this price, but also a Ryzen 7 9800X3D. The system on sale is a, now priced at. That gets you an AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card, which is somewhat rare but not unheard of in a prebuilt system at this price, but also a Ryzen 7 9800X3D.





We took a peek at Best Buy's inventory (because the retailer's site is the easiest to sort) the cheapest configuration with a Radeon RX 9070 XT is a $1,729.99 Skytech system with a Ryzen 7 7700X. From there, prices jump to around $1,800 and up. And for this particular CPU+GPU combo, you're generally looking at north of two grand.





The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is a strong CPU for gaming ( see our review ). Based on Zen 5, it's an 8-core/16-thread chip with a 4.7GHz base clock, up to a 5.2GHz boost clock, 8MB of L2 cache, and 96MB of second-generation L3 cache.









We also reviewed the Radeon RX 9070 XT , which is AMD's top GPU. It offers competitive overall performance, improved ray tracing (versus the last generation), and is roughly on par with a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti.





Other specs in this setup include 32GBof DDR5-6000 RAM with RGB lighting, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state drive (SSD), a 360mm all-in-one liquid cooler with ARGB fans, and onboard Wi-Fi connectivity.





One thing to note: we're not sure if the system looks like the one in the image above or not. Walmart's stock photos show a system with a GeForce card inside, which this obviously doesn't have, while Skytech Gaming's website show the above renders for its Azure 3 Plus. It's possible that Walmart has access to a special SKU that looks a little different, perhaps without the display on the side of the chassis.