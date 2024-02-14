Vote For Savings With These RTX Gaming Desktop And Laptop Presidents' Day Deals





Four score and seven years ago our fathers may have heard whispers that work had begun on a machine at Iowa State College called the Atanasoff-Berry computer (ABC), a very early and rudimentary electronic digital computer with hundreds of vacuum tubes. Without support for real-time ray tracing and DLSS, however, they probably wouldn't have cared much. Things have certainly changed in the nearly nine decades since then. While our ancestors didn't have access to RTX hardware, you do, and you can bring home an RTX-powered gaming laptop or desktop at a discount for Presidents' Day.





Alienware Aurora R15, which is marked down to $1,479.99 at Amazon (save 22%). The sight of it would have certainly perplexed Abraham Lincoln back in the day, but had Steam existed back then (not to be confused steam, with a lowercase 's'), he'd have been left slack-jawed at what this gaming desktop can do.





The config that's on sale mates an AMD Ryzen 7700X processor (8C/16T, up to 4.5GHz, 32MB L3 cache) with a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory, and a 1TB solid state drive. That's a decent amount of muscle for less than $1,500.













ASUS TUF Gaming F15 laptop, which is available for $861.86 (save 22%). It doesn't offer the same level of firepower, but it's mobile and touts "military grade" toughness. In case you're wondering what exactly that means...

Our guess is that ol' Abe would have been more enamored with the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 laptop, which is available for $861.86 (save 22%). It doesn't offer the same level of firepower, but it's mobile and touts "military grade" toughness. In case you're wondering what exactly that means...





"In order to earn the TUF Gaming name, these laptops must successfully survive a rigorous battery of MIL-STD-810H tests. Test devices are exposed to drops, vibration, humidity, and extreme temperatures to ensure reliability," ASUS explains.





As for the actual specs, the F15 deploys a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. It's powered by an Intel Core i5-13500H processor (12C/16T, up to 4.7GHz, 18MB L3 cache), GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a 512GB SSD. That puts it at the higher-end of entry level or lower end of mid-range, depending on your perspective.













If that's a little a tad underpowered your gaming needs but you still want to keep the price in reasonable territory, you can nab Dell's G15 5530 gaming laptop for $1,199 at Amazon (save 17%). This one is also a 15.6-inch laptop with a 1920x1080 display, but it ups the ante with a Core i7-13650HX processor (14C/20T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB L3 cache) and a GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU, giving you a bit more firepower.





Other specs include 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory, a 1TB SSD, and a nice assortment of ports (3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort Alt-Mode, HDMI 2.1, RJ45 LAN, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack).





Here are some more gaming laptop and desktop deals ahead of Presidents' Day...