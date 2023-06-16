ViewSonic Treats Xbox Gamers To A Killer 120Hz-Capable 4K LED Projector







ViewSonic is laying claim to the world's first projector that's officially certified for use with Xbox Series X|S game consoles. According to ViewSonic, it conducted several dozen tests with Microsoft's Xbox developers to ensure that its X2-4K LED projector is fully compatible with the latest-generation Xbox systems, which is capable of a native 120Hz refresh rate when playing at 1440p.





"The X2-4K projector was developed to be considered a true gaming projector," said Mia Shen, Sr. Business Line Manager at ViewSonic. "It went through 63 tests conducted by Team Xbox to ensure ultimate console compatibility and is designated as the world’s first ‘Designed for Xbox’ certified projector."













ViewSonic says the combination of a 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate from its projector is exclusive to the Xbox. However, as the model name gives away it also supports a native 4K resolution, at 60Hz. ViewSonic said it achieved the feat by using a larger DMD (Digital Micro-mirror Device) chip and Texas Instruments' XPR (Xpanded Pixel Resolution) technology.





It's not just Xbox gamers who need apply. ViewSonic's latest projector can hit a blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate at 1080p. That's beyond the realm of the what the Xbox Series X|S supports (in terms of the refresh rate), but is certainly achievable on a PC. At that resolution, ViewSonic says the response time is just 4.2ms.













"It also features an Auto Low Latency Mode [ALLM] that allows users to choose an 'Ultra-Fast Input with 1/10th of the delay compared to the average 4K television," ViewSonic states.





The X2-4K utilizes a short-throw lens with an adjustable 0.69-0.83 throw ratio, H/V keystone, and four-corner adjustment capabilities. It kicks out 2,900 LED lumens of brightness and is good for up to 60,000 hours (in normal mode), according to ViewSonic, and can beam images up to 100 inches from 1.5 meters.













Other features include HDR support, a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio, Bluetooth-enabled audio options, 125 percent coverage of the Rec.709 color space, built-in Harman Karmon speakers (6W), and fairly robust connectivity (Wi-Fi, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x USB-C, 1x USB 2.0, 1x 3.5mm audio-out, 1x RS-232, and rear IR). It also comes with a smart backlit remote with Bluetooth connectivity.









It's a little curious that ViewSonic didn't embrace HDMI 2.1 (or HDMI 2.1a ) on a projector aimed at Xbox Series X|S gamers, which could have potentially enabled 120Hz at 4K (it would have the necessary bandwidth, anyway). Ah well.



