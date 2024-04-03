CATEGORIES
ViewSonic Joins The OLED Gaming Monitor Party With Its 240Hz XG272-2K Display

by Paul LillyWednesday, April 03, 2024, 10:46 AM EDT
Girl playing a game on a ViewSonic XG272-2K-OLED gaming monitor.
For a long while, gaming displays were mostly barren of OLED panels, but that's beginning to change. While still not as pervasive as LCD, we're seeing OLED announcements with some frequency these days, the latest of which comes from ViewSonic—its first OLED gaming monitor, the XG272-2K-OLED, just made its debut and is available to preorder.

Most of the highlights are revealed in the model name. As it suggests, this is a 27-inch OLED monitor with a 2K QHD resolution (2560x1440). What the model designation does not tip off, however, are several other notable features, including a fast 240Hz refresh rate, 0.01ms response time, and Blur Busters verification.

"ViewSonic recognizes gamers' surging interest for OLED displays, driven by their superior color performance and faster response time," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "With the launch of the XG272-2K-OLED, we're bringing gamers impeccable visuals and speed, thanks to OLED technology, and ensuring exceptional clarity with the Blur Busters Verified certification. We are committed to delivering innovative and high-quality products that exceed the expectations of our gaming community."

Closeup of the connectivity on the ViewSonic XG272-2K-OLED gaming monitor.

This is also a FreeSync Premium display that's G-Sync compatible to boot, giving users the best of both worlds. Other features include HDR10 support, 97% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space (137% of sRGB), and decent connectivity options consisting of three downstream USB 3.2 Type A ports (and one upstream port), a USB 3.2 Type C DisplayPort Alt mode (15W power charging), a 3.5mm audio jack, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and a pair of DisplayPort 1.4 inputs.

Rear view of ViewSonic's XG272-2K-OLED gaming monitor.

Customizable and remote controller RGB lighting is part of the package as well, because hey, why not. And for ergonomics, ViewSonic's first OLED monitor sports a height-adjustable stand with tilt, swivel, and pivot maneuvers for the display.

One thing ViewSonic doesn't explicitly reveal is how it handles burn-in claims. Earlier this year, we saw ASUS and MSI engage in a sort of warranty war, with both companies settling on three years of coverage with specific references to burn-in. Then Gigabyte/Aorus joined the fray with an updated OLED warranty policy that guarantees against image retention.

ViewSonic's standard three-year warranty (PDF) focuses more on dead pixels, so it's not clear if burn-in would be covered as well. For what it's worth, a user on Reddit somewhat recently posted a positive experience with ViewSonic's warranty service.

The ViewSonic XG272-2K-OLED is available to preorder for $899.99 on Amazon. It's set to release on Monday, April 8, 2024.
