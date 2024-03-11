LG's 2024 OLED Gaming Monitors Deliver A 240Hz Refresh Rate, Now Up For Preorder





LG is releasing a handful of high-end OLED gaming monitors for 2024, each with a fast 240Hz refresh rate. The displays range in size from 32 inches for the smallest variant on up to 45 inches for the largest model. None of them are inexpensive, but for gamers with relatively deep pockets and a hankering for OLED's unrivaled image quality (mini LED comes close), all four are available to preorder direct from LG starting today.





Arguably the most interesting of the bunch is the 32-inch UltraGear 32GS94UE-B with a dual refresh rate feature. We wrote about this display last December ahead of the monitor's CES debut. It's a 4K (3840x2160) display with a 240Hz refresh rate, though if you bump the resolution down to 1080p (1920x1080), it supports a staggering 480Hz.





Granted, you can likely change the resolution on whatever monitor you're using now. However, what's unique is being able to increase the refresh rate at a lower resolution, versus what's available at its native resolution. It essentially gives gamers the best of both worlds—a reasonable fast refresh rate for high resolution gaming where image quality is the priority, and a blistering refresh rate for 1080p gaming when fast frames are desired.







"The groundbreaking 32GS95UE is the world's first VESA Certified Dual Mode gaming monitor. This newly introduced capability lets users instantly apply the optimal combination of screen resolution and refresh rate for the genre of game they're playing. For fast-paced action titles and shooting games, users can select FHD at 480Hz, while visually rich story-driven games can be enjoyed in 4K at 240Hz," LG says.





It also features 98.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification, a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, FreeSync (Premium Pro) and G-Sync support, and various other odds and ends.

















All of the rest of the monitors are curved displays with a 3440x1440 (WQHD) resolution and the same 240Hz refresh rate. In terms of size, LG's 45-inch UltraGear 45GS95QE-B is the headliner. It's flanked by the 39-inch UltraGear 39GS95QE-B and 34-inch UltraGear 34GS95QE-B.







Outside of the physical size (and pricing, of course), the specs are pretty much the same across the board on these three models—they're all FreeSync Premium Pro monitors with G-Sync compatibility, they all feature VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification with up to 98.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and they all boast a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio.









None of the models are available on Amazon yet. However, if you preorder any of the above by March 17, 2024, LG will gift you a $200 prepaid Mastercard



