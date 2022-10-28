Study Finds Video Games Could Improve Cognitive Ability In Kids, Take That, Parents









However, the data they have is clear: children who played video games did indeed show "clear blood oxygen level-dependent signal differences" suggesting improvements in the tasking area of the brain, particularly with regards to inhibition control and working memory. The authors say that their findings "suggest that video gaming may be associated with improved cognitive abilities" due to alterations in brain function.





The subjects of the study didn't have consistent variation between age, BMI, or IQ, although one interesting division between the test subjects was that the gamers group was "disproportionately male." The authors didn't explain to what degree, but they did say that analysis showed that the data was consistent regardless of age, sex, IQ, sibling status, and combined parental income.



