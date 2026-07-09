VESA Raises The OLED Bar With Flagship DisplayHDR True Black 1400 Tier





OLED Monitor makers have a new flagship DisplayHDR certification tier to strive for with VESA adding a True Black 1400 performance level to the top of its DisplayHDR totem pole. As revealed in the designation, part of the requirement is being able to achieve a peak brightness of at least 1,400 nits. What's not obvious at first glance, but still significant, is the requirement to achieve 700 nits of full-screen brightness to qualify for the certification.





"The new tier recognizes advances in OLED display technology that enable significantly higher luminance performance while preserving the deep black levels, exceptional contrast and visual fidelity that define the DisplayHDR True Black program," VESA says.





Indeed, VESA has been incrementally updating its DisplayHDR requirements to push OLED luminance limits. Talking about certifications is not exactly riveting stuff, though in this case, the DisplayHDR True Black 1400 tier underscores how far OLED has come in a relatively short time. It wasn't that long ago when one of the big knocks against OLED was the brightness disadvantage compared to other displays, especially mini LED.





Mini LED still has the lead, but the days of OLED panels struggling to be bright enough are mostly over. Combined with improvements in design to mitigate burn-in, better warranty policies that specifically cover the unwanted phenomenon, and cheaper pricing in general, OLED is again solidifying itself as the display technology to beat, as seen in the latest wave of high-end QD-OLED panels hitting the market









Overall and full screen brightness capabilities are the two biggest factors in VESA's flagship DisplayHDR certification, but they're far from the only one. You can reference a tabled summary that outlines other requirements, such as the maximum number of frames to rise from black to maximum luminance (two frames), subtitle flicker, and more.





According to VESA, its flagship tier represents requirements that are especially important for pro-level HDR content creation workflows, which includes tasks like HDR grading and content review.





"OLED display technology continues to advance rapidly, and VESA's certification programs must evolve alongside it to address meaningful improvements in display performance. DisplayHDR True Black 1400 establishes a new premium tier that recognizes the latest advances in OLED HDR performance while giving creators and consumers confidence that certified displays can deliver exceptional image quality. This new tier represents an important step forward for HDR content creation and premium viewing experiences," said Roland Wooster, chairman of the VESA task group that governs DisplayHDR True Black.



