CATEGORIES
home News

VESA Raises The OLED Bar With Flagship DisplayHDR True Black 1400 Tier

by Paul LillyThursday, July 09, 2026, 10:33 AM EDT
Dell monitor with a parrot on the display.
OLED Monitor makers have a new flagship DisplayHDR certification tier to strive for with VESA adding a True Black 1400 performance level to the top of its DisplayHDR totem pole. As revealed in the designation, part of the requirement is being able to achieve a peak brightness of at least 1,400 nits. What's not obvious at first glance, but still significant, is the requirement to achieve 700 nits of full-screen brightness to qualify for the certification.

"The new tier recognizes advances in OLED display technology that enable significantly higher luminance performance while preserving the deep black levels, exceptional contrast and visual fidelity that define the DisplayHDR True Black program," VESA says.

Indeed, VESA has been incrementally updating its DisplayHDR requirements to push OLED luminance limits. Talking about certifications is not exactly riveting stuff, though in this case, the DisplayHDR True Black 1400 tier underscores how far OLED has come in a relatively short time. It wasn't that long ago when one of the big knocks against OLED was the brightness disadvantage compared to other displays, especially mini LED.

Mini LED still has the lead, but the days of OLED panels struggling to be bright enough are mostly over. Combined with improvements in design to mitigate burn-in, better warranty policies that specifically cover the unwanted phenomenon, and cheaper pricing in general, OLED is again solidifying itself as the display technology to beat, as seen in the latest wave of high-end QD-OLED panels hitting the market.

VESA's DisplayHDR True Black specs table in the Edge browser (partial view).

Overall and full screen brightness capabilities are the two biggest factors in VESA's flagship DisplayHDR certification, but they're far from the only one. You can reference a tabled summary that outlines other requirements, such as the maximum number of frames to rise from black to maximum luminance (two frames), subtitle flicker, and more.

According to VESA, its flagship tier represents requirements that are especially important for pro-level HDR content creation workflows, which includes tasks like HDR grading and content review.

"OLED display technology continues to advance rapidly, and VESA's certification programs must evolve alongside it to address meaningful improvements in display performance. DisplayHDR True Black 1400 establishes a new premium tier that recognizes the latest advances in OLED HDR performance while giving creators and consumers confidence that certified displays can deliver exceptional image quality. This new tier represents an important step forward for HDR content creation and premium viewing experiences," said Roland Wooster, chairman of the VESA task group that governs DisplayHDR True Black.

VESA says the first products certified to its new DisplayHDR True Black 1400 flagship tier will be showcased at Bilibili World 2026 in Shanghai, China, this weekend.
Tags:  Displays, Monitors, OLED, VESA, displayhdr true black 1400
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use