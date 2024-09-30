Verizon Wireless Outage Leaves Customers In The Dark Across The US
For those affected, this means they will not be able to make calls, send or receive text messages, or access the web unless they have a WiFi signal available. According to the website Outage.Report, the outage started at 9:04am ET. The heat map (seen below) on the website shows the outage affecting nearly every state in the continental US.
The outage has been trending on social media as well. On X, one user posted, “Everyone running to Twitter to see if Verizon is down.” While another user posted, “The cool thing about Twitter is that you can see if anyone else is having some sort of issue as you are, which why I’m glad I’m not alone in Verizon being down at the moment lol. Thought it was just me.”
The cellular outage has affected at least one writer who uses Verizon with HotHardware, Ben Funk, but this writer still has service with the carrier in South Carolina. How about all of you? Have any you been affected by the outage? Let us know in the comments.