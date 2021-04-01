Verizon Is Really Offering Up To $1,000 In Credits To Trade In Your Broken Phone
It is April Fools' Day, but Verizon claims that its latest deal is #NoJoke. Your broken devices may still have a bit of value, and Verizon is currently allowing customers to turn in their broken smartphones for an upgrade.
Customers can trade-in their “cracked, broken, and even phones that no longer turn on” for up to $1,000 USD on 5G devices with Verizon’s port-in and select Unlimited plans. Verizon will not accept devices with battery damage for safety reasons. This deal will allow customers to upgrade to devices like the Samsung S21 5G and Apple iPhone 12 Pro. Although most Verizon stores are open, Verizon is encouraging customers to reserve an appointment at their local store.
The best discounts are for new customers. New customers are eligible for this deal if they trade-in a device, add a line or port a phone number from a different carrier, and sign-up for one of the Unlimited plans with 5G. Customers who trade in an iPhone and add a new line or port in a phone number will receive a $300 Verizon e-gift card and up to $700 in monthly credits toward an iPhone. However, customers who meet the same requirements but trade in an Android device will receive a $200 Verizon e-gift card and up to $800 in monthly credits toward an Android. These credits will be applied over a 24-month period, while the e-gift card will be sent within eight weeks. The promotion credits will end if a customer no longer meets the eligibility requirements, such as by downgrading from an Unlimited plan.
Existing customers do not receive as sweet of a deal as new customers. They can still trade in their broken devices but should not expect to receive as much money. Existing customers who want to trade in a broken device and upgrade an existing line or add a new line can receive up to $440 from Verizon.
Not every customer will receive the full $1000 or $440. The amount a customer receives depends on the device they trade in. Customers who are interested in this deal can check the value of their broken phone while they are in the store or on Verizon’s website. Only certain devices can be traded in. Unsurprisingly, newer devices will be worth more than older ones.
There are also a few other deals squeezed into this promotion. Customers who enroll in Verizon’s Play More or Get More Unlimited Plans by August 19, 2021 can get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ and up to 12 months of ad-free discovery+. Only one offer is available per eligible account.
At the moment, it is unclear when this deal will end. Verizon has stated that this is a limited time promotion, but has not provided an end date. Verizon has also noted that there is no limit to the number of people per account who can take advantage of these deals. There are a variety of conditions that must be met to reap the most benefits from this promotion, but it may be worth checking out if you have been looking to upgrade have an older device collecting dust.
